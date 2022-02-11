Adele Talks Engagement Ring Rumors, Having More Babies, and Delayed Vegas Residency

Adele loves a good tease! The 33-year-old British chart-topper is on Friday's The Graham Norton Show, and touches on a variety of hot topics surrounding her personal life with boyfriend Rich Paul.

After sporting a massive diamond ring at the BRIT Awards earlier this week, the singer is quickly asked if this new accessory means she is, in fact, engaged to the sports agent.

"If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't?" Adele replies, dodging the question.

But it seems that Adele certainly has her future with Paul on the brain as she discusses her delayed Las Vegas residency.

“We are now working our a**es off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready. The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time," she explains. "It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”

Getty

Of expanding her family beyond her 9-year-old son, Angelo, Adele says, "I would like to have more children – I only just feel like I’ve caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son.”

Adele notes that she "regrets" waiting to announce the Vegas delay until "late in the day," but adds, "It would have been a really half-a**ed show and I can’t do that. People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now."

She says that after the Vegas residency she "definitely will" take an extended break from the spotlight, but adds that she wants to change her approach to privacy.

"I am trying to make a conscious effort to stop being so anal with my privacy. I’m trying not to be two completely different versions of myself," she says. "It is exhausting switching on and off. I will be disappearing in terms of my music, but you might see a glimpse of me now and then and I won’t be in complete hiding. It takes me a while to recharge."

Adele won three BRIT Awards this week, including Artist of the Year, and took the opportunity to thank Angelo and Simon Konecki, his father and her ex, during her speeches.

"They are my little soulmates – Angelo and Simon," Adele says on Graham Norton. "Our family is separated but we’re nailing it and doing a really, really good job."