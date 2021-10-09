Adele Shares Sample of New Single 'Easy on Me' During Instagram Live: Listen

Adele is giving fans another teaser of her new music! On Saturday, the 33-year-old British songstress had an impromptu Instagram Live where she gave fans a taste of her new era.

Playing a snippet of her upcoming single, "Easy on Me," Adele sat in front of the camera, bobbing her head to the moody tune.

"There is no gold in this river that I've been washing my hands in forever/And there is hope in these waters but I can't bring myself to swim when I am drowning in the silence, baby, let me in/ Go easy," she sings on the song before Adele cut off the music saying, "That's it. That's all I'm going to play."

In addition to playing the new music, Adele also raved about some of her musical contemporaries.

"I love Taylor Swift, I love Doja Cat as well," she said, as fans asked her questions in the comments. She also shared some love for Lana Del Rey as well as fellow Brit, Harry Styles.

"Yes, I do know Harry. He's great. He's lovely. He's a very, very sweet boy," she said of the former One Directioner.

Adele is set to release her first single, "Easy on Me," from her highly anticipated upcoming album on Oct. 15. Though she hasn't officially given the album a title, many have speculated that it will be called 30, sticking with the GRAMMY winner's tradition of naming songs after years of her life.