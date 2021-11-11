Adele Says She Was 'F**king Devastated' and 'Embarrassed' by Her Divorce

Adele isn't holding back. In a new cover story for Rolling Stone, the 33-year-old British singer opens up about how her life has changed over the past few years, specifically since her divorce from Simon Konecki, the father of her 9-year-old son, Angelo.

Adele admits that her split from Konecki in 2019 and their eventual divorce "f**king devastated" her.

“I didn’t really know myself,” she tells the magazine. “I thought I did. I don’t know if it was because my Saturn return or if it was because I was well and truly sort of heading into my 30s, but I just didn’t like who I was. I didn’t really know myself. I thought I did. But I just didn’t like who I was.”

Adele says that her private life becoming public was difficult for her to accept.

“It made me really sad,” she recalls. “Then having so many people that I don’t know, know that I didn’t make that work...it f**king devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn’t do a good job.”

Theo Wenner/'Rolling Stone'

The performer relocated to Los Angeles after her split, and became friends with people in the entertainment industry for the first time, including Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence.

“They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, ‘Well, I’m not famous.’ I’m very British like that,” she explains. "We never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know all about my work, and I’m like, 'I don’t want to talk about that. Can we talk about something else? I’m knackered.'"

Adele, who is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul, also touched on dating in L.A.

“I lasted five seconds [dating here],” she jokes, adding that she didn't like being set up either. “You can’t set me up on a f**king blind date! I’m like, ‘How’s that going to work?’ There’ll be paparazzi outside and someone will call [gossip site] DeuxMoi, or whatever it’s f**king called! It ain’t happening.”

Now Adele is preparing for the release of her album, 30, on Nov. 19, after delaying it a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If it wasn’t coming out now, I think I probably would never put it out,” she says. “I know I would’ve changed my mind and been like, ‘It’s moved on. Let’s start the next album.’ And I couldn’t do that to this album. I feel like it deserves to come out.”