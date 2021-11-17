Adele Says She Misses Being Married, Gives John Mayer Relationship Advice

Adele’s not letting her divorce hold her back from giving marriage advice, and her message to John Mayer is loud and clear: Do it!

The 33-year-old British singer interviewed the 44-year-old crooner for SiriusXM, and marriage was a topic Adele did not shy away from.

Mayer asked her point-blank if he should get married one day and Adele poured her heart out on exactly why she thinks marriage is all that it’s cracked up to be.

“Oh yes, you should get married,” she said, “Yes. I think, I think it is a really incredible thing, marriage. I know that some people probably think that I wouldn't think that, you know, like I gave up on it. I think you should. I can't really say why, but I'm definitely open to marriage again.”

As for why she’s open to marriage again, Adele said, “The feeling I had, in being married, was the safest feeling I've ever had in my life. Sadly, it didn't work out. But, you know, I miss being married.”

The touching moment moved Mayer, who seemed convinced marriage is in his future. “Awww. I’m going to get myself married,” he replied. As for when, Mayer added, “One of these days.”

The marriage advice comes on the heels of Adele telling Rolling Stone that her split from Simon Konecki in 2019 and their eventual divorce “f**king devastated” her.

Nevertheless, it’s clear Adele still has high hopes of walking down the aisle again. Adele, of course, is currently dating powerhouse sports agent Rich Paul.

Meanwhile, Mayer has been rumored to be dating Larry David’s 27-year-old daughter, Cazzie David, but a source told ET in May that the two are just good friends.

"They share a lot of similar interests and mutual friends and think each other is hilarious," the source said. "There have been points over the years where Cazzie thought she might want more than a friendship with John and same with John towards her, but right now they're friends."

Besides marriage, Mayer and Adele also discussed her highly anticipated fourth studio album, 30, among other hot topics.

The interview airs Friday on SiriusXM Hits 1 and on the SXM App at 7 a.m. ET.