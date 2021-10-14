Adele Releases 'Easy on Me,' First Single From Upcoming '30' Album

Adele's 30 era has officially begun!

The GRAMMY-winning singer dropped the first single off her long-awaited upcoming album on Thursday, releasing "Easy on Me." The song -- which Adele previewed for fans on an Instagram Live last weekend -- is a heartfelt, piano-driven ballad that previews the emotional journey to come on the singer's new album.

"Go easy on me, baby / I was still a child / didn't get the chance to / feel the world around me," Adele sings on the track. "I had no time to choose / what I chose to do / So go easy on me."

The video, directed by Xavier Dolan, shows Adele in black and white, packing up the same house that she moved into in the video for her 25 lead single, "Hello" (also directed by Dolan). She loads up a car with furniture and sheet music, and drives past the "For Sale" sign and down the country road, on her way to a new era.

In her recent candid interview with Vogue about her upcoming music, weight loss, and divorce from husband Simon Konecki, Adele shared that "Easy on Me" was the first song she wrote for her upcoming album -- which she officially confirmed on Wednesday -- and was her way of sorting through her emotions about the split, both for herself and for the couple's son, Angelo.

"It’s not like anyone’s having a go at me, but it’s like, I left the marriage. Be kind to me as well," she reflected. "It was the first song I wrote for the album and then I didn’t write anything else for six months after because I was like, ‘OK, well, I’ve said it all.'"

Adele announced 30's release date, Nov. 19, in a lengthy, reflective social media post on Wednesday, sharing a look inside her creative process and tumultuous last few years.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually," she wrote. "I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly -- willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"

"I’ve learned a lot of blistering truths about myself along the way,” she continued. "I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go so far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life... I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then, and this album narrates it."

"And so," she shared, "I’m ready to finally put this album out."

In her Vogue interview, her first major sit-down in five years, Adele also shared that she sees the 30 album as "self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption."

"But I feel ready," she added. "I really want people to hear my side of the story this time."

Hear more from the interview in the video below. 30 is out Nov. 19.