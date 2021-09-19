Adele Goes Instagram Official With Rich Paul in Glam Photos

Adele just took a major step in her relationship with Rich Paul! The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to make things social media official with her 39-year-old sports agent beau.

In the sweet black-and-white snap, Adele cuddles up to Rich in a photo booth, as they smile for the camera. The pic was taken at NBA star Anthony Davis' wedding to Marlen P. Rich is the Los Angeles Lakers player's agent.

In the photo, Rich looked dapper in a velvet tuxedo, while Adele stunned in a black Schiaparelli gown that featured dramatic white off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Adele also shared two solo shots, showing off her dramatic makeup, classic up-do, and gold-and-pearl earrings. She captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

Adele and Rich first sparked romance rumors in July, when they attended an NBA finals game together in Phoenix, Arizona. After the game, an eyewitness told ET that the pair "seemed very happy" together.

"They had their eyes on each other almost as much as they did on the game!" the eyewitness said. "They were laughing and cheering and having a great time."

Weeks later, the duo stepped out together again, this time for a dinner date at the Los Angeles restaurant Otium. Adele sported a black turtleneck and plaid mini skirt for the night out, while her beau opted for jeans and a hoodie.