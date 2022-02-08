Adele Gives Stunning Performance of 'I Drink Wine' at 2022 BRIT Awards

Adele once again displayed her flawless vocals at the 2022 BRIT Awards on Tuesday. The 33-year-old singer took to the stage to sing "I Drink Wine."

The 30 singer appeared onstage wearing a shimmery gold dress while elegantly sitting on the grand piano. The crowd soaked up every bit of her soothing performance as they roared in approval. Before even taking the stage for the performance, Adele had already locked up the Song of the Year award for "Easy on Me," the first category of the night awarded.

"Thank you so much," the singer said from the podium. "First of all, I didn't realize there were that many songs nominated for Song of the Year. I can't believe that a piano ballad went up against that many bangers. Thank you so much. It's always a pleasure to be here. I always love coming home, and the BRITS is such a big part of my career."

Following her performance, the "Love is a Game" singer also took home Artist of the Year honors, which really took her by surprise.

"This is amazing," she said. "I actually really wasn't expecting this one at all. ... I love being an artist. I really do. And I genuinely can't believe that it's my job. ... I really love being a woman and being a female artist, I do."

Aside from performing at the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London, England, Adele is also nominated for another major award -- Album of the Year for 30. She had also been nominated for Best Pop/R&B Act but Dua Lipa took home that honor.

Adele turned heads while on the red carpet, as she donned an elegant black dress but also a massive diamond ring on her ring finger. She also wore the ring during her performance.

It was just last week when she announced that she would be performing at the BRIT Awards with a happy photo of herself playing cards. She ended her social media post with a message from her boyfriend, Rich Paul, not so subtly putting rumors to rest that the two are having relationship issues.

"Oh, and Rich sends his love ♥️," she wrote.

Last month, Adele tearfully announced she had to postpone her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency due to multiple factors, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hey, listen, I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you," Adele emotionally shared in a video. "But we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team have been down with COVID and they still are. And it's been impossible to finish the show."



"I can't give you what I have right now and I'm gutted. I'm gutted. And I'm sorry it's so last minute," she continued through tears. "We've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out. We’ve run out of time and I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed."

Adele said she would reschedule the dates, and later, she surprised some of her biggest fans in Vegas with a FaceTime call.