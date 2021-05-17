Addison Rae Says She's 'Obsessed' With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's New Relationship (Exclusive)

Addison Rae couldn't be more excited for her pal, Kourtney Kardashian! The 20-year-old TikTok star presented at Sunday's MTV Movie & TV Awards alongside her He's All That co-star, Tanner Buchanan, where she couldn't help but gush to ET's Katie Krause about her friend's new romance.

"I'm obsessed," she told ET of Kourtney's relationship with drummer Travis Barker. "I'm obsessed. I love Kourtney and I love Travis, they're both amazing people and I wish them the best. They're so cute."

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, have been friends for a long time but were first romantically linked in January. Things have become increasingly more serious for the couple, who have vacationed together several times, dropped the "L" word, and even received some new romantic ink.

Addison is a new friend to the Kardashian clan. The social media star appeared on the most recent season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians where she taught Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian West, a TikTok dance.

"She just gave me great advice," Addison shared of Kim. "I think the entire family has always been so sweet to me and so loving and caring, just giving me advice on how to keep my spirits up especially in the tough times that come with, you know, kind of being under pressure in the spotlight sometimes. But they're all amazing, I love the Kardashian family so much."

As for whether Addison would consider having a reality show of her own, she told ET, "I don't know. I feel like reality is a tough world to get into, so I'm not rushing into anything, but who knows? Maybe one day."