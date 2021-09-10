Addison Rae Reveals If She Thinks Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Are Meant to Be

"Do you think Kourtney and Scott are destined to be together?" Andy asked Addison of the co-parents.

"No!" the 20-year-old He's All That star replied, laughing.

The WWHL host also asked if Addison was "surprised" by the drama surrounding Scott's alleged direct messages to Kourtney's other ex, Younes Bendjima, but the social media star shied away from the question.

"Was I surprised? Oh my gosh, I feel like this is not my question to answer," she said, before jokingly turning to fellow guest Jason Biggs and asking, "Were you surprised?"

Addison also said that, apart from Kourtney, she is friendly with all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, but added that she probably gets along best with Kylie Jenner.

"I feel like we've hung out a little bit more," she said of the 24-year-old makeup mogul.

Addison has made it clear that she's Team Travis when it comes to Kourtney's love life. Back in May, she gushed about their romance when speaking with ET at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

"I'm obsessed," she told ET of the couple. "I'm obsessed. I love Kourtney and I love Travis, they're both amazing people and I wish them the best. They're so cute."