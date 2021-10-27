Adam Levine Speaks Out After Being Grabbed on Stage in Viral Moment: 'I Was Really Startled'

Adam Levine is setting the record straight. A TikTok video of the 42-year-old Maroon 5 frontman went viral this week when a female stage crasher rushed toward the singer, grabbing him before being escorted off the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The video captured Levine's reaction, which was to mouth "F**k!" and physically shake off the encounter. Several commenters were critical of Levine's response, saying he needed to be more "humble" and appreciative of his fans.

On Tuesday night, Levine took to his Instagram Stories to speak out about the incident and his views on the band's fans.

"I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans," the singer said. "Without our fans we don't have a job. I say that all the time to our fans."

The father of two said he was concerned about some people's reaction to the video and what they felt it implied about his views on fans.

"To think that anyone would believe that I thought our fans were beneath us or less than us makes my stomach turn. That's just not who I am," he said. "That's not who I've ever been. So I just need you guys to know, I was really startled. And sometimes when you're startled you have to shake it off and move on."

Levine ended his message by talking about his point of pride as a performer.

"I'm doing a job up there. It's what I pride myself on and so I need to let you guys know what my heart is and my heart is that connection that exists between the band performing on stage and the fans," he continued. "I hope that we can all understand that."

In addition to the critics, many commenters rushed to Levine's defense prior to his Instagram explanation.

"He doesn't even have to be humbled... a random person invaded his personal space during a pandemic he acted the right way, y'all jus want to make him bad," one commenter wrote.