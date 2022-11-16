'Accident, Suicide or Murder' Trailer Revisits the Deaths of Lana Clarkson, Dee Dee Jackson (Exclusive)

Accident, Suicide or Murder is back with season 4. Ahead of its return to the Oxygen True Crime network over Thanksgiving weekend, ET has an exclusive first look at the trailer as the series continues to reveal the unexpected reality behind many mysterious deaths, including a closer look at cases involving the Jackson Family and Phil Spector.

"Question everything. Trust no one. Nothing is what it seems," the trailer says as it shows a preview of the investigations to come.

As with the first three seasons, each episode dives deep into suspicious deaths suspected of being accidents, suicides or murders as the series reexamines and retraces the investigation from start to finish in order to learn the truth and for justice to be served.

Among them are cases involving the murder of Lana Clarkson, who was killed by music producer Phil Spector in 2003, and the 1994 death of Dee Dee Jackson, Tito's ex-wife who died in an apparent accidental drowning. Another involves a double homicide tied to an internet trend gone wrong.

Accident, Suicide or Murder season 4 premieres Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Oxygen True Crime.