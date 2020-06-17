ABC Sets 'Bachelorette' for Tuesday Nights: See the Network's Primetime Schedule

Bachelor Mondays is becoming Bachelorette Tuesdays.
Though Clare Crawley's season of the ABC dating show has yet to start up production again amid the coronavirus pandemic, the network has set an air day. The 2020-2021 primetime schedule ABC released on Wednesday notably doesn't include premiere dates (as production details are still being worked out for many series), but does list what will air when... as soon as the network actually has content to air.
In addition to The Bachelorette, The Conners also gets a new day, moving into Modern Family's old time slot. Twenty series, including Grey's Anatomy, The Goldbergs and more, will be returning, in addition to two new shows (Big Sky and Call Your Mother) and the revival of Supermarket Sweep with Leslie Jones. Black-ish, Mixed-ish, American Idol and The Bachelor, starring Matt James, will premiere later in the season.
Check out ABC's slate below.
MONDAY
8 p.m. Dancing With the Stars
10 p.m. The Good Doctor
TUESDAY
8 p.m. The Bachelorette
10 p.m. Big Sky
WEDNESDAY
8 p.m. The Goldbergs
8:30 p.m. American Housewife
9 p.m. The Conners
9:30 p.m. Call Your Mother
10 p.m. Stumptown
THURSDAY
8 p.m. Station 19
9 p.m. Grey's Anatomy
10 p.m. A Million Little Things
FRIDAY
8 p.m. Shark Tank
9 p.m. 20/20
SATURDAY
8 p.m. Saturday Night Football
SUNDAY
7 p.m. America's Funniest Home Videos
8 p.m. Supermarket Sweep
9 p.m. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
10 p.m. The Rookie
