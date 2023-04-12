'Abbott Elementary' Fans React to Taraji P. Henson's Bittersweet Cameo as Janine's Mom

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary's April 12 episode.

Taraji P. Henson has officially made her Abbott Elementary debut, and it was an emotional ride! The award-winning actress was the highly anticipated guest star of the season's penultimate episode, aptly titled "Mom." Henson starred as Vanetta, Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson)'s estranged mother who shows up unexpectedly right before the schoolteacher plans to vacation in Ocean City -- Maryland, not Jersey -- over the Memorial Day weekend.

On Wednesday's episode, Vanetta visits Janine during the school day, telling her that she "grew worried" when Janine didn't answer her call, so she came to check up on her. But Janine notes that the pair haven't "spoken in like six months," and their estrangement becomes more obvious as she takes her mother around to meet her co-workers.

Although Vanetta is quick to let Ava (Janelle James) know that she will kick the a** of anyone making fun of her baby girl, she doesn't let that stop her from trying to manipulate her into paying for a late phone bill with guilt. Barbara's (Sheryl Lee Ralph) protectiveness over Janine pushes her to intervene on her behalf and, wanting to keep Janine from giving her mother the vacation money she earned, Barbara offers to give Vanetta the money for her phone bill instead.

But Janine overhears and, realizing her mother has been attempting to manipulate her into giving her the money, she offers a compromise: Janine will convince the phone company to offer Vanetta a payment plan that Janine will cover for the first two months, but after that, her mother is on her own. Vanetta agrees to the deal and seems to realize that her daughter has learned an independence that encourages her to stand up for herself; Vanetta finally tells Janine she loves her too.

Later, Janine thanks Barbara for trying to help, telling her that the move revealed how much her "work mom" cares. The older teacher invites Janine to go shopping for her trip and the episode ends as the duo leaves the school together.

Henson is the latest of the Teague family to make an appearance -- The Bear's Ayo Edebiri previously appeared on the ABC sitcom as Janine's sister, Ayesha. Janine's previous insights into her family and her sister's visit alluded to tension between the sisters and their mother, which was further explored with Henson's cameo.

Fans online had much to say about the reveals into Janine's home life and the deepening connection between the young teacher and Barbara...

Not Janine can recognize her mommas heals click clacking in the hallway and immediately froze lol. That’s called trauma boys and girls #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/RjWBVXTcEv — Tasha Mack Management (@sylviamphofe) April 13, 2023

Barbara standing up to Janine’s momma on her behalf just warms my heart. Come through work momma #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/YJHhzcdkwK — Tasha Mack Management (@sylviamphofe) April 13, 2023

I was NOT expecting Janine’s work mama and biological mama to come face to face like that! #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/5mOK62HwzD — charlie wilson fan club president. (@travisfromdabk_) April 13, 2023

yall can’t tell me barbara don’t love janine like her own like that’s her daughter #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/pSGRSNAqUe — dani (@aItrIfe) April 13, 2023

JANINE YOU BETTER NOT GIVE AWAY YOUR SOLO VACATION MONEY #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/2990Ss3h90 — Nel💫 (@mrsalexsmith___) April 13, 2023

A Taraji P. Henson vs Sheryl Lee Ralph faceoff was everything I didn't know I needed #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/4jsHG7D6Z5 — Nadia (@NadiaJo64713750) April 13, 2023

Barbara really loves Janine, she cares about her growth and her boundaries. #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/cN9c6oOlMa — Queer Latifah 🥂 (@TheAfrocentricI) April 13, 2023

Taraji dressing like Cookie straight outta jail is the iconic energy I needed! Let’s goooo!!! #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/mAcMaADo8w — April Showers (@Joyful44) April 13, 2023

Barbara is lowkey telling Vanetta to “try Jesus, not Janine” and I’m so here for it. #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/IfISSkMY6S — raveen marie 🫶🏾 (@xoraveen) April 13, 2023

not Vanetta and Barbara having a mother off #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/IE0hApwBac — positiviTEA (@ksthoughtss) April 13, 2023

Now we see why Janine’s sister wanted to get far away from their mom. You trifling, Cookie! #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/3tbRKG5ilX — Angela Bassett Did The Thing (@_QuitaBee) April 13, 2023

janine saving enough for a vacation vs. the beginning of the season when she was struggling with rent #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/bzjLHwIhWz — Zee. (@forbestiel) April 13, 2023

Janine after finding out what Barbara was planning with her mom #abbottelementary pic.twitter.com/8bY0ih6nzk — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@willowhalliwell) April 13, 2023

That bond between Janine and Barbara is priceless #AbbottElementary — Collins Pettaway, III (@CollinsTheThird) April 13, 2023

Barbara took care of Janine in more ways than one this episode a GOOD woman! #AbbottElementarypic.twitter.com/2gDuXSCktQ — k. thee fly girl ❀ (@blkwatcher) April 13, 2023

kinda need an episode where they go low and barbara goes lower #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/0zmQLEqhG5 — tabs (@with_tabithaa) April 13, 2023

I love the way Barbara has been supporting Janine lately. #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/sBusG6hK82 — Finessa_Trilliams💋🇬🇭 🐝 (@C_Jill_Run) April 13, 2023

the way barbara cares for janine has me emotional 🥹 #abbottelementary pic.twitter.com/9OMln29XUT — marissa (@MarissaSaysWhat) April 13, 2023

