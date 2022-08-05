x
Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour Are Engaged

Abbi Jacobson is off the market! A source confirms to ET that the 38-year-old actress is engaged to girlfriend Jodi Balfour. 

On Thursday, the ladies, who first announced they were dating in October 2021 while celebrating their one-year anniversary, made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Prime Video's A League of Their Own series in Los Angeles, California. Jacobson stunned in a long-sleeve red dress while her 35-year-old bride-to-be wore a bright pink gown that she paired with one red shoe and one white shoe. Eagle-eyed fans may also notice that Jacobson was sporting a ring on that finger. 

Jacobson has lots to celebrate this year! While at the premiere, she spoke with ET about what it's like to star in the A League of Their Own reboot, and film intimate scenes with her pal, D'Arcy Carden.

"I think it's actually a little bit easier, once you get past that moment," she said. "Because it's such a weird thing to do on set with, like, a full crew... But when you have the person that you're doing it with as, like, a safe place, it's so [much better]."

A League of Their Own premieres Aug. 12 on Prime Video.

