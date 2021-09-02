ABBA to Release First New Album in 40 Years

ABBA has new music coming! The pop group announced on Thursday that they're releasing Voyage, their first album in 40 years, on Nov. 5.

The group, whose last album, Visitors, came out in 1981, is comprised of Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog, and Björn Kristian Ulvaeus.

The album, which was recorded in Andersson's Stockholm studio, will feature 10 new songs including "I Still Have Faith in You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," both of which are available to stream now.

In addition to the album, ABBA is set to perform digitally with a live 10-piece band, in ABBA Arena, a state-of-the-art 3,000 capacity arena located at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, beginning May 27. The digital versions of ABBA were created following weeks and months of motion-capture and performance techniques with the four band members and an 850-person team from Industrial Light & Magic.

"We simply call it Voyage and we’re truly sailing in uncharted waters. With the help of our younger selves, we travel into the future. It’s not easy to explain but then it hasn’t been done before," Andersson said. "It’s hard to say what’s been the most joyful thing for me with this project. If it’s the involvement in creating the concert together with everyone or being back in the studio together again after 40 years. I think hearing Frida and Agnetha singing again is hard to beat."

"When you come to the arena you will have the four of us together with an absolutely glorious 10-piece band," he added. "And even if not in the flesh, we will be right there, thanks to the work of the creative team and ILM."

Lyngstad added, "Those first sessions back in 2018 were such fun and when Benny called and asked if I’d consider singing some more, I jumped at it! And what songs!! My respect and love go out to these exceptionally talented, truly genius songwriters!"

"Such joy it was to work with the group again," she added. "I am so happy with what we have made, and I dearly hope our fans feel the same."

Fältskog noted that she had "no idea what to expect" from the group's reunion, but said, "Benny’s recording studio is such a friendly and safe environment, and before I knew it I was really enjoying myself!"

"I can hardly believe that finally, the moment has come to share this with the world!" she added.

Ulvaeus likewise had nothing but kind words about the experience.

"They’re such amazing singers those two, I was completely floored by the way they delivered those songs. They’re true musicians; totally unimpressed by pop star glamour but still having a great time being creative in a recording studio," he said. "The Voyage project has injected new life into us in more ways than one."

"So, again, thanks for waiting! We hope to see you in the ABBA Arena and yes -- see -- because we have infused a good deal of our souls into those avatars," he continued. "It’s not an exaggeration to say that we’re back."

Pre-registration for tickets begins on Thursday, before they go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 7. Voyage is due out Nov. 5.