Aaron Paul Announces Birth of Son, Reveals Which Celebrity is The Godfather

Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren Parsekian, are officially parents of two! During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, the Breaking Bad actor revealed that him and his wife welcomed a baby boy.

“Yes, a new baby boy,” Paul told host Jimmy Fallon. “His name is Ryden and I love him.”

Paul, 42, didn’t share the baby’s arrival date, but he did give an update on life as a dad of two. “I’m exhausted,” he added. “You kind of just forget about it, it’s like an evolutionary kind of thing.”

Fallon showed off pictures of Paul's baby boy taken the day he was born.

Paul and Parsekian are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Story, and the proud dad shared that she’s already enjoying life as a big sister.

“I have a 4-year-old daughter, Story,” Paul shared. “She's madly in love with him, can’t squeeze him enough. Like lays on top of him, suffocates him. It's her doll.”

Another person taking in all the sweet baby action is Paul’s friend and Breaking Bad co-star, Bryan Cranston, who has a special role in Ryden’s life.

“He has met the baby,” Paul said of Cranston. “I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather.”

“He said no,” he quipped before sharing how the actor really feels.

“He’s very excited, very honored. I love the man to death he is one of my best friends in the world and it’s a no brainer.”

In December, Paul shared that he and Parsekian were expecting their second child with a sweet picture of their daughter, touching her mom’s belly. “Love you so much already little one,” he wrote. “Can’t wait to meet you number 2.❤️👶🏻."