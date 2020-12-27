A$AP Rocky Spending Christmas With Rihanna's Family Was an 'Obvious Step,' Source Says

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have taken their romance to the next level. The pair spent Christmas with her family in Barbados, and a source tells ET it was an "obvious step" in their relationship.

"Spending Christmas together was an obvious step for Rihanna and A$AP," the source shares. "They've known each other for so long as friends and in a work setting, which makes it so easy for them to get along, travel together and be involved in each other’s lives to the full extent. They always have such a good time together and definitely seem in love."

Rihanna was born and raised in Barbados, while Rocky's father is from the island. Romance rumors first sparked between the artists earlier this year, and in July, Rihanna, 32, featured Rocky, also 32, in her Fenty Skin campaign.

A source confirmed Rihanna and Rocky's relationship to ET earlier this month, noting that Rocky's father's roots in Barbados helped fuel the pair's connection.

"Rihanna relates to A$AP and it feels natural, easy and fun," the source added. "She feels very comfortable around him since they’ve known each other for such a long time and also feels a connection to him because his dad is from Barbados."

A source later told ET that Rihanna and Rocky's relationship was built on trust as friends.

"Rihanna is very into A$AP and now that they’re not so busy with work, they’re able to spend more time together and are really enjoying it," the source said. "They’ve known each other for years and really trust each other as friends first and foremost, which has made their romantic relationship very strong."

"A$AP has always had a crush on Rihanna and there’s a lot of love there on both sides," the source added.

See more on Rihanna in the video below.