'A Very British Scandal' Trailer Sees Claire Foy and Paul Bettany as the Duke and Duchess of Argyll

Following A Very English Scandal comes another nonfiction series, A Very British Scandal, which will chronicle the notorious 1963 divorce between the Duke and Duchess of Argyll. Written by Sarah Phelps and directed by Anne Sewitsky, the sensational series stars Paul Bettany as Ian Campbell and Claire Foy as Margaret Campbell, the couple at the center of one of the most extraordinary and brutal legal cases of the time.

Ahead of its April 18 premiere, Prime Video has released the first official trailer and images, giving audiences a look at the social and political scandal that included accusations of bribery, drugs, secret recordings, theft and violence. At the time, the divorce was front page news, with the British socialite villainized in the press thanks to an explicit photograph that went public.

The series, meanwhile, marks Foy’s return to TV after portraying Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown. While Margaret and Elizabeth aren’t directly related, Ian’s first wife, Princess Louise, was a distant relation to the queen. As for Bettany, A Very British Scandal follows his latest turn as Vision on the Marvel spinoff series, WandaVision.

Prime Video

A Very British Scandal premieres April 18 on Prime Video.

