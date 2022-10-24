'A Life in 10 Pictures' Docuseries Shows How Amy Winehouse's Iconic Look Became Her Armor (Exclusive)

Amy Winehouse’s life and legacy will be explored in pictures. In an exclusive trailer for the late singer’s episode of Crackle’s A Life in 10 Pictures docuseries, photographers, friends and family reflect on the star’s life through a series of photographs.

"A Life in 10 Pictures is a six-part series that unlocks the stories of extraordinary lives, whose images are known around the world, with revealing insight from just ten pictures -- from iconic shots to private snaps," a release about the show says.

The trailer starts with an image of Winehouse’s mother, Janis Winehouse-Collins, kissing her daughter onstage during a performance. "What an iconic photograph, I just love it. True love," says a photographer.

During another interview, the "Valerie" singer’s iconic look is talked about. "I think this was kinda like, 'OK, this is how I look now. I’m here.' Then it became this sort of armor."

The trailer teases that "this handful of photos tells a different story."

As the trailer ends, Winehouse's mother appears on the screen, holding an image of her daughter performing. "This is Amy in character. Amy’s life took on a performance and that’s what it was," she shares.

The "Back to Black" singer's episode includes pictures from her childhood, her time working as a bartender, and some of her biggest and most iconic moments onstage.

In addition to her mother, Winehouse's episode features interviews with her father, Mitch Winehouse, photographer Charles Moriarty, her friend and flatmate, Catriona Gourley, her goddaughter, Dionne Bromfield, and other people who spent time with the star.

Winehouse died on July 23, 2011, at the age of 27. According to the coroner, the singer’s death was an unintended consequence of drinking too much alcohol.

A Life in 10 Pictures is currently streaming episodes that feature Freddie Mercury, Elizabeth Taylor and Tupac Shakur. Upcoming episodes will feature John Lennon and Muhammad Ali.

Amy Winehouse’s A Life in 10 Pictures will stream Nov. 1 for free on Crackle.