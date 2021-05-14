'90 Day: The Single Life' Tell-All: Brittany Is a No-Show as Terence Dishes on Their Relationship (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Brittany is a "player" according to her fellow 90 Day: The Single Life castmates. In this exclusive clip from part one of this season's tell-all streaming on Discovery+ on Sunday, one of Brittany's love interests, Terence, talks about what kept going wrong in their relationship.

Brittany, who was first introduced to viewers on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way -- which documented her relationship with her now ex-fiancé, Yazan -- juggled dating two men this season. She dated Terence as well as Justin, a childhood friend from Canada. While Brittany is notably absent in this clip, Terence talks about why they are now no longer together. Terence says the two were in a cycle of her continuously blowing him off, then later picking a fight with him accusing him of not calling her enough, then calling him to reconnect.

"She does this every time," he says.

90 Day Fiancé star Molly's boyfriend, Kelly, then calls Brittany "a player," as Molly exclaims, "Can't stop no player, baby!"

Terence says he and Brittany are now broken up, but clarifies that they were never officially exclusively dating.

"She had other situations going on too, so, me and her were kind of just talking," he explains. "We really liked each other but we just never got to the next step."

At this point, Kelly says Brittany is just keeping Terence "in the rotation."

"When she's with him, it's cool, and when the other one pops up, she picks a fight with him, and then when the other one acts up, she jumps back to him," Kelly explains. "It's a rotation. It depends on the individual. Some people deal with individuals according to each day -- you have a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday."

As fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Colt cracks, "What day are you, Molly?" she shoots back, "Every day that ends in 'day.'"

Part one of the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all streams on Discovery+ this Sunday, May 16.