'90 Day: The Single Life': Fernanda Breaks Down Over Ex Jonathan and His New Fiancée (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Fernanda is getting back into the dating scene after her divorce from her ex-husband, Jonathan, but she's clearly not over the end of her marriage in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new 90 Day: The Single Life.

Fernanda and Jonathan were featured in season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, which documented their relationship after the two met at a club in Mexico while he was on vacation and he proposed just three months later. They were married in May 2018 in Chicago but split less than a year later, and their divorce was finalized in March 2020. In this exclusive clip, Fernanda says she's talking to a man named Robby who works out at the same gym she does, and that he's "cute" and a "really nice guy." However, her mood takes a turn when her gym instructor says he ran into Jonathan.

Fernanda tells cameras that a few months ago, she found out Jonathan got engaged and moved back to Chicago -- where he is originally from, and where she's currently based -- and now lives close to her gym. She then breaks down in tears, noting that when they lived in South Carolina together where he worked as a realtor, he didn't want to move.

"I feel disappointed," she says. "I feel angry because he wouldn't move for the sake of his marriage, but he would move for a random girlfriend that he just met a few months after we separated."

90 Day: The Single Life streams on Discovery+ on Sunday.

For more on the series, which in addition to Fernanda, reunites viewers with some of the franchise's biggest stars -- including Colt, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4's Big Ed, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2's Brittany, 90 Day Fiancé season 5's Molly and 90 Day Fiancé season 2's Danielle. -- as they step back into the dating world, watch the video below.