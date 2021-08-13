'90 Day Fiancé's Paola and Russ Are Taking a Break From Their Marriage

90 Day Fiancé season 1 couple Paola and Russ Mayfield are on a break after eight years of marriage.

After rumors swirled that the couple had split, due to her recent tweets suggesting all was not well in their marriage, Paola's manager confirmed that they're on a break. Russ and Paola starred on the first season of 90 Day Fiancé, falling in love while Russ was working in Colombia. They got married in 2013 and share a 2-year-old son, Axel. ET has reached out to both TLC and Paola's rep for comment.

Paola's manager, Dominique Enchinton, told In Touch that the pandemic, as well as Russ and Paola's decision to move into an RV, definitely affected their relationship.

"Russ has lost his job during the pandemic, so Paola was the sole breadwinner for the past year," Enchinton told the outlet. "With all of that, it's definitely taken a toll on both of them being in each other's faces, so they are going to be taking a break for a little bit."

She stressed that they were not divorcing.

"They are still together. They are just taking a break and going to therapy to work through the issues," she continued.

A rep for Paola also told People that rumors of Paola needing Russ for a green card are "incorrect," and that she got her green card five years ago.

"They're still together," the rep stated. "They're going to be going to a therapist. But they're going to take a little break right now."

Late last month, Paola tweeted, "Sometimes is better to recognize when it's time to move on and accept that it wasn't meant to be for the long run."

Sometimes is better to recognize when it's time to move on and accept that it wasn't meant to be for the long run. — 𝓟𝓪𝓸𝓵𝓪 𝓜𝓪𝔂𝓯𝓲𝓮𝓵𝓭 (@paolamayfield) July 27, 2021

Split rumors intensified on Wednesday, when she tweeted, "People asked me why I don't take pictures with my husband, and my answer is... I just don't like to pretend Woman shrugging#youareguessingright."

People asked me why I don't take pictures with my husband, and my answer is... I just don't like to pretend 🤷🏼‍♀️#youareguessingright — 𝓟𝓪𝓸𝓵𝓪 𝓜𝓪𝔂𝓯𝓲𝓮𝓵𝓭 (@paolamayfield) August 12, 2021