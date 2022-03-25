'90 Day Fiancé's Elizabeth and Andrei Expecting Baby No. 2

90 Day Fiancé's Elizabeth and Andrei are expecting! On Friday, Elizabeth announced on Instagram that she's pregnant with their second child together.

Elizabeth shared the big news with a sweet picture of their growing family on the beach. Andrei cradles Elizabeth's baby bump while also carrying their adorable 3-year-old daughter, Ellie.

"We are so extremely excited to announce that we are expecting baby Castravet #2!" Elizabeth wrote. "Ellie is SO ecstatic to be a big sister and help momma!⁣ We appreciate all of your love and support and cannot wait to have you on this journey with us! 🤰🏼😍🍼🧸⁣."

ET talked to the couple last June, and Elizabeth said she would always have Andrei's back, even when it comes to fighting with her family over him.



"Look, at the end of the day, I'm always going to have my husband's side," she said. "I'm always going to fight for him and if I feel like my family's disrespecting him, then I'm gonna stand up for him and I'm gonna speak my mind."

She also addressed some fans' criticism of his sometimes harsh way of speaking to her and others.

"I'm a pretty tough cookie, it might not seem that way, but I really am, and I don't let little things bother me on his delivery, but it's something that I've definitely had to talk to him about on numerous occasions," she acknowledged. "Like, maybe you could say that a little differently."

"But that's also his culture, too, like, not everybody's super nice and gonna kiss your a**," she added. "Like, they are who they are and are direct, and, for Americans, I think we see it as being rude but it's just how they are."

