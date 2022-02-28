'90 Day Fiancé's Darcey Reveals She and Georgi Have Split for the Second Time (Exclusive)

It's over for the second time between Darcey and Georgi. Darcey revealed to ET that she and Georgi have called off their second engagement.

The season 3 finale of Darcey & Stacey saw Georgi proposing to Darcey for the second time in front of her daughters, Aniko and Aspen, and Darcey emotionally saying yes -- though her family and friends were not fans of the relationship. But Darcey now tells ET's Melicia Johnson that she and Georgi are no longer together.

"It was a decision that I made personally for myself, for my daughters," she says. "And I took a stand because I felt like the relationship wasn't moving in the right direction, from that point of being engaged, which happened in the summer, mind you, the tell-all was in wintertime. So there had been some time, and communication still wasn't going well, there was a lot of things that just weren't where they should have been. And I take accountability where I do, but I just felt like for me, I needed to walk away. And once it left my mind, my body followed. And I hit my limit with him."

Darcey says that this time, she feels she's closed the door on any possible reconciliation with Georgi.

"If I continue to do that, it's just going to keep happening, I feel," she explains. "And I want to keep my heart open for the right person. I'll just get back up."

"I just like I deserve much better," she continues. "He was a great guy, I just want to move on and heal, and I wish him the same."

Still, Darcey doesn't regret his second proposal in Miami.

"In that moment, I was surprised," she reflects. "I mean, we had talked about possibly getting re-engaged in conversations that we've had. I just felt like we needed more time with the kids, to bond more as a family, to see what it would feel like, be like. Miami was going well, I was just concerned about money things. And I know we have love for each other, I think just wanted it to be right and real and authentic."

"Georgi obviously has love in his heart for me, and same here," she adds. "Just, I think, that moment I was like really surprised, and I was happy because I also wanted my girls to know that I was happy, I wanted them happy as well. Because it's not just me, it's my daughters. And you know how he got emotional, it was a long day and we were living in the moment. So it was a beautiful moment, I'm glad the girls were a part of it, as well."

Darcey reiterates that although she had questions about Georgi's finances throughout their relationship, that wasn't the reason for their split.

"I mean, obviously money is always a factor in relationships and stuff. I have a specific kind of taste, and Georgi knows my style. ... He knows I'm always wearing large diamonds and stuff like that. So when he gave it to me [my engagement ring], I was pleasantly surprised, but I wasn't trying to think about the money aspect at that moment. Where there's a will, there's a way, I guess, in a sense."

"But it was beautiful, it was a nice gesture, definitely my style and taste," she continues of the sizable engagement ring. "And in the relationship, money's a tough topic to discuss. But it definitely needs to be discussed at some point to go further in the relationship because it's a big deal, I don't want to be stuck with debt and stuff like that. But I just feel like he definitely knew my style, was just living in the moment and loving it."

As for Stacey, she says she just wants what's best for her twin.

"I've always wanted whoever Darcey wants to be with, I'm her number one supporter when it comes to her relationships. I really want to see her happy," Stacey tells ET. "And with her relationship with Georgi, I mean, they had happy moments, they had great moments, but there was a lot of ups and downs too, so it was just hard to watch. And myself, my family, and our friends, we were the ones to voice our opinion, because we just wanted to make sure that she'll be well taken care of one day."

But Darcey doesn't rule out getting married again to the right man.

"A wedding is definitely in my future," she says. "I feel really excited for the future, I'm excited for where I'm at in life right now. People have their moments, people have to grow and learn. And I think, I'm here to really just stay open and stay authentic and real to who I am as a person, and a wife to eventually the right person. So, I feel that you guys will see in the future, how that kind of plays out. But I'm excited. I'm excited for the next steps ahead."

The twins later previewed what's to come in their first-ever two-part tell-all special, which premieres Monday, Feb. 28, on TLC. In a preview, Darcey's exes, Jesse and Tom, make appearances. Darcey calls Jesse "a weasel."

"He's just popping up like a weasel everywhere," she says. "I don't know how he popped up. He just popped up. But he got put in his place, I'll just say that. I won't tell you by who though, but a few people."

The show will also address Georgi being a no-show at the tell-all.

"Conversations will be about the relationship between Georgi and I, why he felt like he didn't want to show face," Darcey says. "Everybody had the equal opportunity to be there and tell their side of the story. You'll also see some heartfelt feelings from our dad, my daughters."

Stacey adds, "And [my husband] Florian, and you'll get to hear about something that happened in his family that is very sad. And we talk a lot about that."