'90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Shares New Selfie With Liz After 11th Breakup: 'My Ball and Chain'

Big Ed and Liz Woods are back on ... again. The couple, whose relationship saga was profiled during the last season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, shared a sweet selfie from their date night on Wednesday.

Ed, whose full name is Edward Brown, shared a picture of him and Liz from their outing at a National Wrestling Alliance event.

"My NWA ball and chain," Ed, 57, captioned the picture shared on his Instagram Story. In the pic, the couple cozy close for the camera while Ed snaps the photo. Liz did not share the picture on her respective Instagram.

In January, the same month that their relationship woes played out during the tell-all special, Ed took to social media to share sweet videos of him and Liz.

Instagram/ Edward Allen Brown

"Living our best life ❤️ @e_92_marie," he shared of a video of him and Liz dancing. However, that was his last post featuring Liz until the selfie on his Story.

It is unclear if their engagement is still on.

Liz and Ed's outing comes after the pair had a season full of ups and downs that saw them ending their engagement multiple times. During the taping of the tell-all special, Liz confronted Ed about exchanging messages with his ex-fiancée, Rose, and attempting to meet up with her in the Philippines, lying about being on Asian dating apps, and previously breaking up with her eight times.

Liz left the tell-all taping alone, after revealing that Ed left her in New York to travel back home to California.

"He left me here in New York this morning, by myself, and he hasn't spoken to me -- no nothing," she said. "So I'm going to head back by myself. This is exactly why I'm very happy to be in my own spot, my own place. I couldn't imagine having to still be living with him right now."

"I know this relationship's not going to work," she added. "Ed and I are done, for good this time, I swear. This is the last breakup. I'm gonna go back home, and I'm gonna live a good life. I'm gonna be happy, I'm gonna put Liz first, and I'm looking forward to it."