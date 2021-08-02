'90 Day Fiancé': Yara Slaps Jovi After He Crosses the Line at Strip Club

Jovi took his love for strip clubs too far on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Jovi and his wife, Yara, were supposed to be enjoying a fun night out together in Miami after welcoming their baby girl, Myla, but Yara ended up slapping him after he displayed some questionable behavior at the strip club right in front of her face.

Jovi has had a hard time adjusting to being a dad this entire season, given his past partying lifestyle. During last week's episode, Jovi told Yara that she was no longer "fun" after having a baby and that they needed to get away from Louisiana for a break. Although his mother, Gwen, agreed to babysit Myla after Yara reluctantly agreed to the trip, she sided with her daughter-in-law.

"Jovi's been saying she's boring and she's not fun," Gwen told cameras. "I don't think Jovi's being completely honest about what's going on, and I don't know what he's thinking because obviously Yara is being a mom. He's being very rude. He needs to rethink that, and they need to figure things out."

Jovi ended up apologizing to Yara but noted that she had to do things for him too and try to make him happy.

"Maybe I shouldn't have said that, but things changed when you got to America," he said about calling her not fun. "You acted differently. ... You're a good wife, you're a good mother. I appreciate everything you've done. So I understand that I need to do that, and I will."

Jovi and Yara's night out started out great when he took her to a Russian restaurant, and the conversation somehow turned to Yara asking Jovi why he liked strippers so much.

"No, I don't like strippers so much. I like the strip club so much," he argued. "People in Europe, they go topless to the beach, like, what's the big deal of going to a club and see a woman naked?"

He then convinced her to go to a strip club that night.

"Maybe it'll make you feel a little more alive, like you're not just a boring mom anymore," he told her. "I'm sorry to tell you, I'm not trying to be rude, I'm not trying to start a fight, but you are a boring mom. Yeah, I appreciate you so much, but I want you to have fun too. Couples go all the time. Many married couples I see in strip clubs all the time. If we don't like it, we'll leave and go do something else but let's go try it, I think you'll have fun."

Jovi told cameras, "While she's in a good mood, I need to get out of here and get her to a strip club and I wanna have some fun before she changes her mind. Yara is a party animal at heart. I just think I need to bring it out of her."

Meanwhile, Yara acknowledged that she was uncomfortable but wanted to prove a point to her husband.

"I want to show him that I can be fun too, and that I can go to the strip club if that's what he wants," she said. "I will make him happy."

But while it started out fun, Yara got increasingly uncomfortable as Jovi continued to push her limits. While a woman danced on a pole in front of them, Yara at first had fun "making it rain," but then soured when Jovi put money in the stripper's underwear. She then told Jovi she was ready to go. But Jovi insisted that they stay and said he was having fun and didn't want to leave.

"It look like Jovi's really too into the stripper," Yara told cameras. "So, I want to leave because I've had enough. And I deserve better than this."

Things escalated when Jovi blew a kiss at the stripper and Yara slapped him and walked out.

"You must be f**king kidding me, Jovi," she told him, incensed. "I asked you to go home. You're f**king stupid."

Outside the strip club, Jovi was unrepentant.

"You were smiling and laughing like you were having fun, then all of the sudden you get crazy," he told. "You just, like, escalate the situation so quick. From telling me you wanna leave to slap me in the f**king face for no reason."

Jovi defended himself to the cameras and said him blowing a kiss to the stripper was a "joke."

"We were having a good time, Yara was smiling, laughing, talking to me," he said. "Then all of the sudden, you know, the stripper took her top off, after that, Yara started to get like, 'OK, I'm ready to get out of here. I don't wanna be here anymore. I said I would come for a little while.' And I was like, I'm just thinking, like, what changed? Like, what's the big deal? At the same time I was thinking, if you wanna leave, like, let's finish our drinks first and then go, not like, 'Hey, we need to leave now,' and we get up immediately and walk out. That's just not normal."

Yara said Jovi asked her for too much and that she wanted to go back to the hotel. When Jovi said she ruined every night, she threatened to slap him harder. The two eventually got a ride back to the hotel, clearly still fighting.

The dinner date turned strip club disaster was on the night of Jovi & Yara’s first wedding anniversary. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/2ZKIbz6sP9 — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 2, 2021

"I go to the strip club because I want to show Jovi that I can be fun, that I can do whatever he wants me to, but Jovi promised me that he will more respect me and more appreciate me," she told cameras. "But right now, he's not doing that."

This isn't the first time Yara and Jovi have argued about strippers. During the tell-all that aired in April, Yara broke down in tears after seeing footage of Jovi go to a private room with a stripper on the night before their wedding. Watch the video below for more.