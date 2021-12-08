'90 Day Fiancé': Usman's New Love Interest Kim Says She's OK With Him Having Multiple Wives (Exclusive)

During the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 tell-all that aired last June, Usman said that it was "100 percent allowed" in his culture that he could take up to four wives, and in fact, was planning on taking a second wife if 52-year-old Lisa wasn't able to give him a child which would have been difficult given her age. In this clip, Kim, who hails from San Diego, California, tells her friends that 32-year-old Usman definitely wants kids but she wasn't planning to have any.

"I can't have them, just say we got married, I would allow him to marry a second wife and have kids," she says. "I know it's crazy, it's a cultural thing, it's not like a threesome. It doesn't bother me."

She also tells cameras, "I don't want any more kids, does Usman want kids? Absolutely. If Usman has multiple wives, I feel like that's OK because I love him, it's his culture, and I respect his culture and his religion so much. I truly mean that."

However, her friends challenge her and note that while she feels this way now, when she's actually in the situation, she'll most likely feel differently. Kim says that she already told Usman she was OK with him having multiple wives and that he was blown away and told her she was amazing. Her friend shoots back, "Of course, because you're letting him have two women." At this point, Kim gets upset and says she already made up her mind to travel to Nigeria to meet up with Usman after reaching out to him on social media.

"Can you guys just be happy for me?" she asks them before breaking down in tears. "Like, I want some happiness in this for me. And I feel like everything's so f**king defensive, but I have to be so defensive, and this is like, my thing. And I'm going, and I want to feel f**king good about it."

The new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premiers Sunday, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

In the trailer for the new season, Kim is already shown displaying her explosive jealousy, much like Lisa. At one point, she heatedly asks him why he brought her to a video shoot about another woman. When he laughs, she throws a glass of water in his face.

"Is this f**king funny, too?" she asks him. "F**k you."

Still, when ET spoke to Usman about the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, he insisted that Kim is nothing like Lisa or fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Angela, who are both known for their tempers.

"I love her with all my bones, my heart," Usman also said of Kim. "Right now, I am in love. I love Kimberley, I can say that any way in the world. I love her. I'm not shy. I'm not ashamed. I am proud to say that I love her. I love her for real."