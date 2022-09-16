'90 Day Fiancé': Tim and Ex Veronica's Close Relationship Completely Ruins Her Date (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Tim's extremely close relationship with his ex, Veronica, is getting in the way of her dating life. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica goes on a date with a man named Justin and things get extremely awkward when they come back to her place and find Tim waiting there unexpectedly.

As 90 Day Fiancé fans know, Tim and Veronica -- who also raise her daughter, Chloe, together -- are still very much a part of one another's lives and their closeness has been an issue in their past relationships with others. This definitely appears to still be the case as Justin tells cameras that it's "awkward" that Tim is there.

"I think him being there is weird 'cause it's her house, it's not Tim's house," he says.

He also questions Tim, "You're just waiting?"

Tim replies that he's watching out for Veronica since she'd been out drinking but Justin says that's not the case. As Tim prepares to leave, he makes sure that Justin also leaves with him.

"You want me to walk him out? It's dark, no lights outside," he not so subtly asks.

Veronica awkwardly replies, "Oh, OK," and tells cameras that Tim "c**kblocked" her from getting a goodnight kiss. But clearly, Tim isn't sorry.

"I've known Veronica for 15 years so I want him to know that like, hey, you're not gonna f**k around here with this girl," he notes.

Meanwhile, Veronica says she hopes the encounter didn't ruin her chances with Justin.

"It's just not the way I wanted the night to end," she says. "Like, that could be it, like, that could be the thing, like, where he's just like, 'This is just too much f**king weird for me, peace out.'"

90 Day: The Single Life airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.