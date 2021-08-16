'90 Day Fiancé': Tiffany Reveals She's Getting Weight Loss Surgery, Denies Relationship With Cameraman

90 Day Fiancé couple Tiffany and Ronald's marriage clearly hasn't improved since this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? wrapped. On part one of the tell-all special that aired on Sunday, the couple continued to fight, and Ronald accused Tiffany of having an inappropriate relationship with a cameraman.

Tiffany and Ronald struggled all season due to Tiffany accusing Ronald of not stepping up to take care of their kids. Her trip to South Africa to visit him was disastrous, as she felt he wasn't being financially responsible and that he still wasn't giving her a break when it comes to child-caring duties -- for example, refusing to change his daughter's diapers.

"When I got back home, it hit me twice as hard, that I was alone doing everything, all the finances were on me and I was there basically being a single mom to two kids without Ronald's help," she told cameras at the tell-all. "So, I kind of put my foot down and said, 'If you can't be a man about it and help support your kids, then you don't actually deserve to be a dad.' So, I'm gonna do my own thing."

As for Ronald, he acknowledged that he didn't treat Tiffany right but at the same time, she can't ever admit when she's at fault. He also said that she didn't really want him in the United States with her since she didn't file the appropriate paperwork.

"Tiffany's the boss," he said. "I'm always wrong, I'm always the piece of s**t. ... I love the fact that she's strong. But the thing is ... a woman is a woman. A woman is not a man. A woman cannot take the role of the man and that's literally what she does."

They then talked about the blowout fight they had during the season finale, and Ronald said that the actual reason he lost his temper was because Tiffany had an inappropriate relationship with a cameraman.

"She was sitting with a bottle of Bacardi that she took out of the car because she's gonna stay by the hotel with the f**king cameraman," he said, as their fellow castmates gasped in shock. "The whole time while we are filming, she and this guy is way too friendly with each other."

Ronald said Tiffany would not stop talking about how great the cameraman was and that he did everything for her, but Tiffany denied she did anything wrong.

"He was jealous of the camera guy. I don't know why," she said. "I don't know, actually, how to respond to him. He was jealous. It's not my problem."

Tiffany and the camera crew travelled from Maryland to South Africa together. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/MaByIkxaHs — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 16, 2021

Later, Tiffany shared major news about her health. She said that she was getting the same weight loss surgery as her castmate, Angela, but much like Angela's husband, Michael, Ronald wasn't supportive.

"Yeah, I'm excited, it's been a long process, but he wasn't supportive in the beginning, but I just know with everything that's going on in my life right now, this is like the right step for me," she said.

Ronald said he would prefer that Tiffany "put in the work" to lose weight, and that she would appreciate the results much more. Angela, 54, said Ron had a point since Tiffany, 27, was a lot younger than her.

"It's not gonna be easy, it's gonna be really hard," Tiffany responded. "Because the surgery changes the food you can take, but it doesn't change your mind. So, that's the work that needs to be done after the surgery."