'90 Day Fiancé': Thaís Threatens to Leave Patrick Over His Bachelor Party (Exclusive)

Thaís and her fiancé Patrick's older brother, John, are once again butting heads in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé. In the clip, Thaís overhears John telling Patrick he wants to throw him a bachelor party with "100 hookers" and she heatedly steps in.

Patrick and John are close brothers and Thaís clashed with John immediately upon her arrival from Brazil. She doesn't like that John also lives with them in her and Patrick's new house and in this clip, she says John is always trash talking her to Patrick. Thaís snoops as John and Patrick talk and John excitedly says he's going to throw Patrick a bachelor party with "100 hookers." Patrick says he doesn't even want a bachelor party since "the odds of a stripper being hotter than Thaís is slim to none." But John says it's all about variety.

"Sometimes, you know, when I go to the grocery store I get rocky road, sometimes I get mint chocolate chip," he says. "You know what I'm saying? Flavors."

Thaís then makes her entrance known and tells John he needs to worry about his own life. When Thaís bluntly asks Patrick what they were talking about, he says it's a bachelor party and that he has zero plans to attend. John gets mad at Patrick for throwing him under the bus and Thaís says she is absolutely against Patrick having any type of bachelor party -- so much so that she tells cameras she will leave him if he has one.

"I think bachelor parties are ridiculous," she says. "If Patrick has a bachelor party, I will kill him and get back to Brazil. That's it."

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

