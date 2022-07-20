'90 Day Fiancé': Thaís Has Doubts About Marrying Patrick While Finding Her Perfect Wedding Dress (Exclusive)

It's clear Thaís doesn't want to marry Patrick. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Thaís goes wedding dress shopping with Patrick's sister and while she finds a gorgeous dress she loves, she's having serious doubts about tying the knot.

Thaís moved to Texas from Brazil to be with Patrick but her father does not approve of her marrying him, and during last week's episode, he bluntly told her to return to Brazil. Thaís broke down in tears and Patrick was scared she was going to decide to go back to her home country, which would mean the end of their relationship. In this exclusive clip, Thaís goes wedding dress shopping with Patrick's sister, Tiffany, and has a candid conversation with her about the risks she and Patrick are both taking. Thaís tells Tiffany that Patrick has changed since she moved to Texas, and in turn, Tiffany says that she doesn't want Patrick to go through the heartache he went through with his divorce from his ex-wife.

"I don't want to get divorced," Thaís insists. "That would be horrible."

While trying on wedding dresses, Thaís gets candid about not wanting to marry Patrick.

"I keep thinking, 'What if I really do this?'" she tells cameras. "What if something bad happens? What if we get married then divorced? My dad would be right. And I would be wrong."

Thaís does find a stunning dress, but still, can't shake her serious doubts.

"In many ways I see that this dress is perfect for me, I see myself getting married in this dress, but I'm not sure that I'm going to get married to Patrick," she says. "I'll follow my heart ... but I still don't know what to do."

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

In a previous episode, Thaís threatened to leave Patrick over his bachelor party his brother, John, is planning to throw him. Watch the video below for more.