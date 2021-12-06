'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Steven Admits He's Been Flirting With Other Women and Wants a Threesome

Steven's marriage to Alina has taken a bad turn. On Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all episode, Steven admitted to shocking behavior, including sending sexual messages to multiple women online and asking Alina for a threesome.

When host Shaun Robinson first asked Steven if he was still talking to other women, he at first tried to not answer the question, which his fellow cast members on set objected to. He then proceeded to speak to Alina -- who made a virtual appearance -- in Russian so nobody else could understand. Finally, he confessed.

"Alina and I had got in a fight recently and I was really frustrated," he said. "And, like, last week, probably about nine girls were sending me inappropriate messages and images of like, you know, their boobs and naked pictures. I started responding back, you know, kind of, encouraging that. They reached out to me, and then I, foolishly, started sending pictures of myself and things like that."

Steven shared that while he was fully clothed in his pictures, they did have a sexual nature.

"I was sticking my tongue out and I have kind of a long tongue," he shared. "And I was saying, like, 'Wow, I have a really long tongue. It's too bad I don't know how to use it.' Or if they sent me a picture of, like, themselves nude I'd be like, 'Wow, you're so hot.'"

Steven then proceeded to explain that he has a lot of "sexual energy."

"It's my fault for answering, for encouraging that behavior," he acknowledged. "But, also, I feel like I have a lot of sexual energy, so, like, there's a lot of repression going on within myself. It would be easier if we were able to find a way where I wouldn't have to repress these urges and these feelings as much. ... For some reason I really want to have a threesome. And that's something that I told Alina about nearly since the beginning, that it's something that I wanted to try."

Alina said she was speechless at Steven's thoughts and actions and was "lost and confused." At this point, fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Armando called him out for being a hypocrite.

"Something that, actually, nobody knows is that I grew up Mormon as well," he revealed. "I don't think that it's abnormal to have, you know, different sexual desires. What I find wrong here is throughout, you know, these past months we saw Steven trying to show Alina the Book of Mormon, and just talking about church and how to do right. But he's been doing the complete opposite."

90 Day Fiancé star Corey, who also grew up Mormon, also hit back at Steven and noted that while he had questionable actions of his own this season, he wasn't representing the church like Steven was.

"I'm not going out there and saying, like, 'I am an active member of the church,' and doing these things because I'm not following the standards that the church has set," he said. "Steven represents himself as an active member of the church and that is what I have such a big problem with."

Steven didn't take the criticism well, and said that at least he was attempting to change.

"One time, Nelson Mandela was asked if he was a saint and he said, 'I am only a saint if you consider a saint a sinner who keeps on trying,'" he responded.

Armando didn't let him off the hook, responding, "That is true, but that's why, Steven, being part of the LDS faith does entail certain responsibilities and you're not living up to the standards -- that's just that."

Later, Steven's ex-girlfriend, Vanessa, came on set and said that Steven presented himself as someone who wanted to be in a monogamous relationship, but then slept with three other women in Russia while they were still together. She tearfully encouraged Alina to leave Steven since she felt his behavior was only getting worse, but Alina said she was staying in the marriage. Alina said she had to have hope that he loved her enough to change.

"I already decided that I'm gonna give him another chance and that's gonna be the last time," she said.

Steven also got into a tense exchange with 90 Day Fiancé star Ariela, after she agreed with Vanessa that he wasn't going to change. Steven clapped back at Ariela, responding, "That's kind of funny coming from someone who just abandoned their husband," referring to her going back to the United States while her fiancé, Biniyam, stayed in Ethiopia during this season. Ariela noted that she went back to America to get surgery for their son, Avi, and continued to call him out when he said that he was "fully invested in Alina."

"No, you're not," she bluntly told him. "You're talking to nine different women, you're not invested in anything. ... Nine fleeting moments of weakness? Please, I can't take the bullsh**."

ET spoke with Steven ahead of the season, and he responded to some viewers calling him a hypocrite when it comes to his Mormon faith.

"I think Jesus says it best, 'He who is among you without sin, let him first cast the stone,'" he said. "So many people have so many opinions, and that's just what they are -- just opinions. My own beliefs and my own opinions are my own, and I'm fortunate enough that I can have whatever opinions that I want to have."