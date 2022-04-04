'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Jasmine Gets Candid About Her and Gino's Sex Life

Jasmine was definitely in a sharing mood during part one of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' tell-all special that aired on Sunday. Jasmine made a virtual appearance while Gino filmed in studio, and she shockingly begged Gino to have more sex with her.

This season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days ended with Gino and Jasmine getting engaged despite all their ups and downs, and the two saying a tearful goodbye at the airport in Panama as Gino returned to Michigan. However, it's clear the two still have plenty of trust issues. During the season, Jasmine insisted on checking Gino's phone and emails to make sure he wasn't communicating with other women, and later felt justified when his ex told her that he sent her topless pictures of Jasmine that Jasmine sent to Gino in private. During the tell-all, Gino was once again caught lying when he said he never communicated with fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast member Benjamin's friend, Jessica, but host Shaun Robinson pulled up the DMs. Gino asked Jessica if she was Sicilian, and Jessica responded that her husband was. While Gino insisted that Jessica reached out to him first to say hi, he couldn't provide any proof and said he deleted their exchange. Not surprisingly, Jasmine got upset and took off her engagement ring and told Gino he was "in trouble."

"Everyone can call me crazy or whatever, but I've never disrespected you, Gino," she said. "I have never cheated on you, and I'm so sick and tired of you playing the nerdy, the naive, and you always keep doing the same sh** to me and over and over again."

Gino insisted that he never cheated on Jasmine and was just having a "friendly conversation" with Jessica.

"There's nothing there because I love Jasmine," he said.

Later, the two got candid about their sex life, and Jasmine shockingly said that when Gino went to Panama to visit her for one month, they only had sex one time. She said he preferred pleasuring himself rather than having sex with her.

"Physically, for a man, you need to drain your balls one freaking way or another," she said, as her fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast members laughed uncomfortably. "If I'm not the one draining your balls, who is it?"

"And why you punish me with sex?" she also asked him, stressing that she was completely attracted to his "unsexiness." "If you know that I love f**king with you. It's so freaking good. I love it, Gino. I'm vegan but I want your freaking meat! Give me the meat, I want it! Gino, I'm 35, I shouldn't be begging a man for sex."

I'll be quoting this for the rest of my life 🍖 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/ZGCd4jegIA — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) April 4, 2022

Gino said that part of him not wanting to have sex with Jasmine was that they argued a lot. Another revelation from the tell-all was that Gino actually met Jasmine through a sugar daddy website even though Jasmine proudly proclaimed during the season that she didn't need a sugar daddy. Jasmine said her best friend is the one who put her on the website and she claimed she initially didn't know what it was. Jasmine also called out Gino when he said that being on a sugar daddy website was part of his past and that he went on less than five dates through the website. Jasmine said he'd been on a minimum of 30 dates.

"That is in the past, OK?" she told Gino. "I forgave you. I gave you a new opportunity to be with me because I love you and when I love, I'm stupid."

ET spoke with Jasmine in February, and she further explained why she has forgiven Gino for his questionable dating history.

"We all have a past," she said. "And I cannot judge Gino for what he did in his past relationships. I do believe that so far, you can see in the show that he has shown me that he's a good person, that he's so into me. I mean, this man has not run away from me after showing my super crazy and wild side."

"Even if he did it, I don't see a sick man, like a pervert abusing women, anything like that," she continued. "If he did it, it's just out of loneliness and wanting company. And I know back in the United States, before he lost his job, he was a very busy man, was working all the time, and maybe, I don't know, he didn't have the time to go and meet girls and he relied on this website. I don't truly know, but I believe that Gino is overall a good man and he would never disrespect a woman."