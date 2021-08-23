'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Angela Says Her Marriage to Michael Isn't 'Legit'

Angela and Michael have hit yet another rough patch. On part two of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s tell-all special that aired on Sunday on TLC, 55-year-old Angela returned after shockingly flashing the whole cast in anger and once again threatened 32-year-old Michael that their marriage was done.

Angela had calmed down a bit after walking out in anger due to her argument with Michael's aunt, Lydia, and her anger at Michael for not defending her. She apologized for her actions but not for her intentions.

"You know, I feel bad. I apologize to Lydia for doing that," she said. "But you go too far, man. So, I apologize for being vulgar, for how I acted, but not what I said. I meant that. Stay out of my business. No woman -- including aunts, uncles, moms -- is gonna tell my husband what to do. That simple."

When host Shaun Robinson asked about an ongoing issue between her and Michael --- Michael and his family pushing her to have children with him, which is difficult given her age and health issues -- Angela said that she was now "over it."

"He wants a baby? Go get, like -- do what your Aunt Lydia says. Go marry somebody and have some children," she said. "Knock your f**king self out. But don't call me when you realize the grass ain't green on the other side."

"Michael, I am very upset with you, more than Aunt Lydia," she continued. "You should have told Aunt Lydia to respect me and you hushed me. You never do that with Aunt Lydia."

She then accused Michael of hiding his bad actions from his aunt and said that he actually told her not to get too close to Lydia when they first started dating.

"Did he tell you that he snuck off when I was recovering? God knows where the hell he went," Angela said. "He wasn't in church because there was booty-popping music on..... You tell her that?"

Michael denied the accusations, prompting Angela to call him a liar and walk out of the tell-all a second time.

"Listen, I don't want a divorce. I'll just do what I wanna do," she said. "I married in Nigeria, it ain't legit here. F**k you, have a good life. You go to hell, you son of a b**ch. All right, we're done."

Backstage, she answered a FaceTime call from Michael and the two continued to argue.

"I want you to look at this face when I tell you this," she told him. "You can start your life over there, because this is as far as I'm going. I'm not doing this no more. I loved you. But you have took all ... you have done this. Look, look, now you calling me? Where were you at when I was calling your name all morning? Where were you when I asked you to tell Aunt Lydia to stop? ... You chose the wrong one, the wrong time. And you lied to me. Michael, I'm done."

She then said she was going out and once again flashed him, taunting him, "Now you see them? Now you don't."

Say goodbye to THESE Michael, cause it's the last time...#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/uy6t4eGsyY — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 23, 2021

"I'm not mad. I'm going out," she said. "I'm in my little hot outfit. I'm going out. And I'm going to get someone's f**king attention. And I'm gonna get some good attention."

Meanwhile, Shaun and Angela's fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast members appeared tired of her behavior.

"I understand she's in pain [from her recent breast surgery], but she's just too much," Yara said, shaking her head. "She's extra."