'90 Day Fiancé': Steven Prepares a 'Majestic' Proposal to Alina (Exclusive)

Alina hasn't been happy with Steven this season, due to him expecting her to follow his Mormon faith, yet he failed to tell her that he himself wasn't a virgin anymore and has had sex with multiple women. Alina also asked Steven to delete his social media since he was still talking to other women -- including a friend she actually told to flirt with him just to see what he would do -- but his hesitance to do so deeply upset her.

Still, in this clip, Steven says he's pushing through with asking Alina to marry him in Turkey.

"The whole reason we came to Turkey was to get married, but I had always been hesitant to commit and now we've been through a lot of hard things together, a lot of hard things that are because of my behavior. Her faith in me really assures me that she's the girl that I want to be with forever," he says. "Because who else would believe in me like that?"

Steven says his plan is for them to see a waterfall and then he wants to perform a song he wrote for her on the piano before getting down on one knee.

"This proposal involves a lot of surprises," he notes. "I want it to be romantic, I want it to be memorable, I want it to be majestic, and I want it to show that I am worthy of her forgiveness."

"I'm really nervous, this is my first time ever writing a song," he adds. "I'm going to be performing it on one of the biggest days of our lives, so, hopefully I don't choke."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

ET spoke to Steven in September, and he explained why he asked Alina if he could still date other women during their courtship and also responded to criticism he's been receiving from viewers. Some viewers have called Steven hypocritical for not living up to the standards of his religion, but he remained unbothered.

"I think Jesus says it best, 'He who is among you without sin, let him first cast the stone,'" he said. "So many people have so many opinions, and that's just what they are -- just opinions. My own beliefs and my own opinions are my own, and I'm fortunate enough that I can have whatever opinions that I want to have."