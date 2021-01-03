'90 Day Fiancé': Stephanie Wants to Bring Harris to America After Breakup With Ryan

Stephanie, 52, came to Belize with her mother's ring in the hopes that 27-year-old Ryan would propose to her and then she would take him to live in Michigan with her on a K-1 visa. But after she said Ryan lied about sleeping with her without a condom (she didn't want to sleep with him without a condom because she didn't trust that he had been faithful to her for the 10 months she didn't see him because of the coronavirus pandemic), she kicked him out of the hotel room. For his part, Ryan called Stephanie "crazy" and said her trust issues were unfounded and nothing new.

"Well, I don't miss him but, of course, I'm f**king disappointed in him," she told cameras, breaking down in tears. "Dedicated three and a half years of my life to a f**king liar, that's why."

"If I never see the little f**ker again, it won't be a day too soon," she continued. "This is the straw. The visas need to be canceled. No way in hell. Ryan was someone I was gonna marry. I was gonna spend the rest of my life with him, but I miss my cat a hell of a lot more than I miss Ryan. I don't miss Ryan."

Stephanie immediately called Harris after her breakup with Ryan, explaining that she needed his support and that he had always been there for her in the past. For his part, Harris told cameras that after receiving a phone call in the middle of the night from Stephanie, the very next morning, he hopped on a four-hour bus ride and a two-hour boat ride to get to her. Stephanie ended up asking him to stay with her for the remainder of her trip in Belize after telling him that it was over for good with Ryan. Harris said that he warned her about his cousin being bad for her, and agreed to stay with her.

"You know, right now with Harris being here, he gives me great comfort," Stephanie said. "I always feel chemistry when I see Harris. I've had a strong attraction to Harris from the moment I laid eyes on him when I saw him. So, just gonna make the most of the rest of my trip here in Belize. What else can I do? "

In a preview of next week's episode, Stephanie mulls over the idea of bringing Harris, who's a farm worker, to the United States with her instead of Ryan. Meanwhile, Harris says he will have more opportunity in America and that he knows there are "rich people" there.

During a 90 Day Bares All episode, Harris talked about sleeping with Stephanie and said he didn't feel guilty since he claimed Ryan treated her poorly and said that she was "so beautiful." He also said that he would have no reservations about sleeping with Stephanie again should the opportunity arise. Watch the video below for more.