'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Ashley Martson and Jay Smith Split 'for Good' After 2 Years of Marriage

90 Day Fiancé season 6 couple Ashley Martson and Jay Smith are calling it quits. On Saturday, Ashley announced on Instagram that she and Jay both decided to pull the plug on their on-again, off-again relationship.

Ashley, 34, and Jay, 22, met in his home country of Jamaica while she was there for a wedding. They got married in May 2018 and Jay moved to America, but their relationship was rocky from the start after she caught him on a dating website. Although Ashley first filed for divorce in January 2019, the two have since gotten back together and separated again multiple times.

But on Saturday, Ashley wrote that their split was "for good" this time, sharing a quote reading, "Sometimes things just don't work out, and it's not anyone's fault. It's just the way things are."

"Jay and I have made the decision to separate for good," Ashley wrote. "I thought I was stronger and more forgiving but I'm not. Sometimes when trust is broken, it just cannot be repaired. I wish Jay the best and we are both on the same page with this. No one cheated. No one did anything. I simply couldn't get over the past."

"I gave my all to this marriage and as I type this I'm heartbroken, this isn't how I envisioned my future," she continued. "We want to thank everyone who has supported us and were rooting for us. Have a good weekend everyone. To my close friends and family I'm sorry you're finding out this way but I just don't have the strength to talk about it. Please forgive me. #90dayfiance."

Last January, Jay supported Ashley after she was hospitalized due to kidney failure as a result of her lupus. Jay wrote on Instagram at the time, "I may have hurt you. I may have not been a good husband. Jumping on a plane the second I found out you was in the hospital was something I didn't even think twice to do. We have our differences but as long as I have life I will never let you sit alone and suffer."

Although Ashley then withdrew the divorce papers, by October of that year, she claimed Jay got another woman pregnant and they split again. Still, in March, the two said they were back together in a YouTube video, and Ashley noted that "the past is the past."

Meanwhile, Jay shared, "Definitely we are back together. Stronger than ever. This time it's not going to go like last time. We're going to stay together."