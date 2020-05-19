'90 Day Fiancé' Star Laura Reveals Her New 25-Year-Old Love Interest After Split From Aladin

Monday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined gave an update on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season one star Laura, who has a new boyfriend following her nasty split from her ex, Aladin.

Laura's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way journey followed the 51-year-old Canada native's journey to Qatar to marry Aladin, a 29-year-old personal trainer. They married in Tunisia, but by the time the Tell All special aired in October, the two were already headed towards a divorce. On Monday's episode, Laura said that it was totally over between them and looking back, she feels Aladin was using her to come to North America. But Laura is already talking to a new love interest online, a 25-year-old man from California named Tony.

Laura, who shared that she was now living in Ecuador after deciding to move there to get away from it all following her big split from Aladin, said that Tony has been there for her amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We just really connected," she said. "Tony lives in California and is in dental college. He is 25 and very delicious to look at. I actually worry that Tony is too good to be true."

Laura talked to Tony on the phone during the episode, and while cameras did not show his face, he had no issues expressing his love for Laura. Tony told her multiple times that he loved her, which she awkwardly didn't return.

"It's a little baffling to me, but Tony’s young," she said about him quickly dropping the L word. "He still has a lot of growing up to do."

She also wasn't a fan of the nickname he gave her -- "love muffin." At one point during their conversation, she bluntly asked him why he was talking to someone much older than him.

"I don't even understand why this is a question," he replied. "I love talking to you. I love your mind. It's just a special connection, my love muffin."

Meanwhile, Laura was desperately trying to leave Ecuador and return to Canada to be with her family during the episode, but explained that she couldn't because what little flights that were available were too expensive for her. She ended up getting a government loan in hopes of catching what she said was the one flight left to get back to Canada, but by the time the money hit her account, the flight had sold out.

"This was my paradise, now it has become my worst nightmare," Laura said of being stuck in Ecuador. "I just want to go back home."

On a happier note, Monday's episode featured an update on 90 Day Fiancé season seven couple Anna and Mursel. Mursel is still adjusting to life in Nebraska from Turkey, spending time under quarantine with Anna's three sons despite their previously rocky relationships. Watch the video below for more: