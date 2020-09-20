'90 Day Fiancé' Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Released From Custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Larissa's rep tells ET that the reality star was taken into custody by ICE on Saturday while she was with her boyfriend, Eric Nichols, shortly before they were planning to make their move to Colorado from Las Vegas in a U-Haul truck. On Sunday, the rep said Larissa was now out of ICE custody after her team worked "meticulously" on her release and to clear up the "misunderstanding."

ET has reached out to TLC for comment.

In a video Eric posted on Instagram, Larissa said ICE agents were "very nice" and that she was "good to go."

When ET spoke with Larissa in June, she said she was moving forward with her green card application after Colt canceled her affidavit of support, which her attorney was handling. She also shared that she got approved to legally work in the United States.

"Like I said, America is the land of opportunity, the land of the dreams," she said. "And my dreams are big but the job that I want to do is a normal job, like work at the Macy's at the mall, work the Sephora, something simple but something that I do with love. ... I don't care about the job, as long as it's honest, but it's just the beginning."

She said that her ultimate dream was to become an attorney and work in the immigration field in order to help others like her. Her two brothers in Brazil also work as attorneys.

"I wish I could, in any way, give back to the immigration society here because I am an immigrant, right?" she said. "I got arrested, things happened to me that are unbelievable, that could happen to an immigrant. So, I wish I could give back to them. ... But I don't know yet, what I can do."

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Colt in July, and he talked about canceling Larissa's affidavit of support after their tumultuous split.

"I don't care where she ends up, it could be the U.S., Mars or Brazil, I just don't want to be responsible for her," he explained. "So, I did my only thing that I had to do, was cancel her affidavit of support. If she could try to get a green card or visa any way she wants, she can stay in America for the rest of her life, I don't care. I just don't want to be the one that has to answer or pick up the phone when she needs it."

