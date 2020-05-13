’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jorge Nava Is Celebrating 'Freedom' After Early Prison Release

Jorge Nava is celebrating his newfound freedom.

Nava, who starred on the fourth season of the TLC docu-series 90 Day Fiance, took to Instagram to commemorate his early release after serving two and a half years behind bars.

Nava, who was originally scheduled for release in August, began his incarceration in September 2018 after pleading guilty to felony marijuana possession.

To commemorate his release, Nava posted a trio of snapshots showing him casually leaning against his white Corvette, which he captioned, "The sky is the limit🙏 #freedom."

The post also showed off Nava's significantly slimmed down physique. The 31-year-old reality star recently appeared on an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, where he gave fans an update on his time in jail, and revealed he'd lost 128 pounds since beginning his sentence.

TLC shared that Nava reached out to the production because he wanted to tell his story of being in prison during the coronavirus pandemic. He shared that it was "lonely" and "boring" in prison and that his main job had been sanitizing everything, though the coronavirus news had him and his fellow inmates worried

Nava also gave fans an update on his relationship with his estranged wife, Anfisa Arkhipchenko, and explained that, while they are still technically legally married, the two are definitely no longer together.

"Probably about two months after I was in prison, she basically told me that she couldn't be with me anymore," he said during the episode. "She wishes I got 12 years in prison, basically trying to get rid of me. We still talked on the phone. I tried to work on the relationship no matter what. I tried."

Despite how his relationship with Arkhipchenko turned out, Nava said he's still "open" to finding love again.

"I feel like love is the least of my priorities because I just have to get my life together and make sure I'm good as a person before I'm able to give somebody else something," Nava added.