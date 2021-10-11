'90 Day Fiancé' Star Geoffrey Paschel Found Guilty of Kidnapping and Domestic Assault

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 star Geoffrey Paschel has been convicted of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with emergency calls in Knox County, Tennessee.

According to a press release from the Knox County Office of the District Attorney General, a judge revoked 44-year-year-old Paschel's bond and ordered him into custody. His sentencing is set for Dec. 3. Prosecutors alleged Paschel physically assaulted his then-girlfriend on June 9, 2019, when officers with the Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a domestic disturbance. Paschel denied the allegations and said her bruises were self-inflicted.

In the press release, the Knox County District Attorney General's Office said Paschel "grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times. She was also thrown to the ground and dragged."

"Paschel took the victim's cell phone and did not allow her to leave the residence," the press release also states. "The victim fled to a neighbor's house after Paschel fell asleep. Officers noted a large, raised bruise on the victim's forehead along with bruises and abrasions on her back, arms, and the inside of her lip. She was also diagnosed with a concussion. At trial, Paschel testified that the victim's bruises were self-inflicted, but the jury discredited his testimony and found him guilty-as-charged."

Knox County Sheriff's Department

This isn't the first time Paschel has been arrested. He was previously convicted for drug possession with intent to sell as well as federal drug trafficking. He now faces a sentence of 12 to 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

90 Day Fiancé cameras followed Paschel as he traveled to Russia to meet his online girlfriend, Varya. During his season, some viewers called for his removal considering the allegations against him, and TLC decided to not have Paschel on that season's tell-all special.

Last March, Paschel addressed his past on Instagram.

"I have been repeatedly asked why I would EVER want to be on a show (the best show FYI) where my life would be put in front of everyone to pick apart—especially with my checkered past," he wrote. "Well, guys, it is MY past. It is MY life. It is MY choice. If we were all the same: thought the same, looked the same, or acted the same, how lame would that be?"

"My closed-up life was the only way I knew to live," he continued. "I hid so much about myself—whether it be my age, my history, or even my relationships. What crazier, whacked up way could I have done it any better than blasting out there? With the path I chose, it cannot EVER be reversed. Everything about me is out there for the world to see, whether it is true or fantasy. I can never go back, and honestly, I would not have it any different."

