'90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined': Matt and Pregnant Alla Struggle to Stay Apart (Exclusive)

Matt and Alla are struggling to stay apart amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an exclusive clip from Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, the couple, whose story was documented on the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé, film themselves lamenting that social distancing guidelines are in place in the final weeks of Alla's pregnancy.

"This has been a real trying time for me. Because, to finally get to have a kid, and I don't even get to have all the time of watching our baby girl grow, and going through all of the different emotions with my wife, with Alla, because I'm quarantined. I'm stuck here at the office," Matt says from a garage. "This whole pandemic hitting... right when she's about to deliver has been real frustrating... This is just a crazy world we're living in nowadays."

"Matt has been quarantined for two weeks. It's a hard time. We miss each other," Alla agrees from their home. "I'm 37 weeks pregnant and I think that's why I'm super protective about myself and a baby. The current situation in the world is definitely scary... I just want to trust that everything will be good. I try to get rid of these thoughts and just stay positive."

Things may be looking up for the couple, though, as Matt is seen getting in his car in the final seconds of the clip. "Hopefully, I'm going home. I'm gonna have to call her and find out," he says.

Along with Matt and Alla, Alan and Kirlyam, Molly, Jorge, and Emily and Sasha are also set to be featured on Monday's episode.

Ahead of the episode, ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Emily and Sasha and they teased what fans can expect from their appearance.

"They'll see a lot of cute baby and they'll see Sasha play with the baby and they'll see me working and dealing with having the family here," said Emily, who's currently quarantining with Sasha, their son, as well as her father, stepmother and 15-year-old sister. "I hope that they see more of the silliness between us and more smiles and happiness."

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.