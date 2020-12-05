'90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined': Juliana Gets Annoyed Cleaning Up After Sarah's New Husband

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined's episode on Monday night gave viewers an inside look at 90 Day Fiancé season 7 couple Juliana and Michael's unconventional living arrangements amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ET spoke to Juliana and Michael in April, when they revealed that they were actually quarantining with Michael's ex-wife, Sarah, and her new husband, Sean, for the benefit of Michael and Sarah's two kids. While Juliana -- a 23-year-old model from Brazil who moved to Connecticut after she fell in love with 42-year-old Michael -- is as close as ever to Sarah, she admits that not everything is going smoothly. Mainly, Juliana is annoyed at having to clean up for extra people and had to put up signs all around the house telling everyone in the household where and where they can't go, and also to remind them not to wear their shoes in certain areas.

She notes that aside from their pets, Sean is definitely the messiest member of the household.

"He leaves glasses everywhere," Juliana shares, later noting, "I'm not a maid."

And while Juliana and Michael get along great with Sarah and Sean -- Michael in particular loves playing music with Sean -- they do admit they now lack privacy and have very little time for romance. Still, the happily married couple is making it work, as are Sarah and Sean. Sean is clearly a supportive husband to Sarah, especially as she battles breast cancer, which Sarah said has helped her immensely. She revealed the two actually got married shortly after Juliana and Michael got married, though he never appeared on their season of 90 Day Fiancé.

As for Michael and Sarah's scene-stealing children, Max and CeCe, Max is as wise as ever, noting that although he misses his friends at school, he knows there are people who are not as fortunate as him and that there are lots of people who have died from COVID-19.

When ET spoke to Juliana and Michael last month, the two revealed that they do want kids together in the future but aren't currently trying to get pregnant due to the uncertain times. Juliana has also been trying to get back into modeling, and Michael said his business has definitely taken a hit amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We talk about having kids but not now," Juliana said. "If I'm pregnant and his business is not working at least I have some savings and can maintain a house together."

Michael added, "Right before the quarantining orders came through, she was just right there getting right back into great modeling work in New York City and elsewhere. And she still wants to keep that going for a while but we want to have a family and she's such a loving wonderful person. She's wonderful with Max and CeCe, with the animals we have here. I think now with everything going on, a lot of it depends on OK, we have hope we can emerge from this virus pandemic. One step at a time. And hopefully if there is normalcy and she's fulfilling her modeling dreams and my business gets back on its feet after all this, then we just see. When the time is right, the time is right I guess."

And the couple revealed that Sarah -- who viewers praised for having such a close relationship with Juliana throughout her 90 Day Fiancé journey -- is definitely all for the two having a kid together.

"Actually Sarah would love for us to have another, a baby, because also she would feel very motherly too," Michael explained. "And it's something I remember maybe even before Juliana came here, or quite a while ago, Sarah was talking about it like, 'I hope you guys are planning to have babies because I would love to feel in a way, that motherly way again. She doesn't want to have more children. Max and CeCe are great."

