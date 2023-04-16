'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Yohan Humiliates Daniele at the Surprise Party She Threw for Him

Yohan and Daniele aren't seeing eye to eye on his birthday. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Daniele went out of her way to throw her husband a surprise birthday party, and he didn't even want to thank her in front of his family and accused her of ruining his birthday.

Yohan and Daniele had been fighting prior because she wanted him to meet her ex-boyfriend while he was in town in the Dominican Republic and Yohan didn't want to, noting that was almost unheard of in his culture. Still, Daniele was insistent and it led to a huge argument. Daniele told cameras on Sunday's episode that Yohan acted like nothing happened the next morning, but she felt like all they had been doing was fighting since she came off the plane from New York City to live with him.

"He also seems to be like, just really different, a lot more angry," she said.

On his birthday, Daniele did a ritual her spiritual supervisor told her was meant to bring peace to the home -- kicking around a coconut with ground-up eggshells around her apartment. Yohan found it amusing but nevertheless helped her kick around the coconut. Daniele said she appreciated the effort Yohan made and set about trying to make his birthday special, putting a lot of effort into planning a surprise party for him. Yohan thought they were just going out to dinner, but all of his family was in attendance.

While Yohan seemed happy about the surprise, when he got up to make a speech and thanked his family for being there, he notably didn't thank Daniele. When his family called him out and told him to thank his wife, he bluntly replied, "I already thanked her." Daniele was hurt and walked out in tears while his family awkwardly stared.

"Yohan is a man of few words, but the fact that he's willing to completely ignore that I exist in front of his entire family in public is really humiliating," she told cameras.

Daniele told Yohan that he was ungrateful and didn't realize the things she did for him. When she said she was embarrassed that he didn't thank her publicly even when his father told him to, Yohan said he still felt hurt about her making plans to meet up with her ex without telling him.

"Since yesterday, you ruined my birthday," he told her. "One day before my birthday, you tell me that your friend is coming here and that you want to see your friend -- a friend you had a relationship with. ... You want to see your friend the day before my birthday! How do you think I feel?"

At this point, Daniele started crying.

"You don't know anything," she said while wiping away tears. "All my life is for you, my whole life is for you. And you have some crazy things in your mind."

As they continued to argue, Daniele eventually left him at the party by himself and drove home alone.

"I feel like I've made a lot of choices to make Yohan's life better and he doesn't appreciate them and he's very, 'it's either my way or the highway' and he's very ungrateful," she told cameras. "And I feel like I've had this relationship before and it always ends badly, so I need to go home and figure out what I want to do with my life because I'm not going to live like this. It's not worth it for me."