'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Bilal Butts Heads With Shaeeda's Best Friend in Intense Confrontation

It's safe to say Bilal and Shaeeda's best friend don't mesh well. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Bilal and Shaeeda took a romantic trip to New York City, but things quickly soured after Bilal and Shaeeda's best friend, Eutris, clashed almost instantly upon meeting.

During Sunday's episode, Shaeeda and Bilal enjoyed their NYC getaway, though the issue of having a baby together still loomed over their heads. Shaeeda, 37, wants to have a baby right away but Bilal, 43, wants to wait. Bilal also already has two kids with his ex-wife.

"She thinks we're gonna make this trip about making a baby, which is just not the case," Bilal told cameras. "I hope dinner with Eutris will just take her mind off the baby thing, you know, even for just a little while."

But the energy between Eutris and Bilal was icy from the get-go, when Eutris called him out for marrying Shaeeda without meeting her and also bluntly told Shaeeda it was "too early" to think he was a good guy. Eutris said she needed to have a one-on-one with Bilal to find out his intentions.

Bilal shot back, "That's an interesting comment. ... Sometimes, a relationship is between two individuals. So sometimes there's certain things you may not want to discuss with everybody who's not in that. ... It's about us, not really about you."

At this point, Shaeeda told Bilal to "relax" and he said it was Eutris who looked like she was "angry." Eutris said she was in fact angry because Bilal was being "really mean and really rude." When she told him he seemed tense, he replied, "Trust me, you have not seen tense from me, at all." Things continued to go downhill between the two after she called him "evasive" and he called her "nosy."

"She's coming out of the gate, like, just so aggressive and just, rude," Bilal told cameras. "The feeling that I have right now is Eutris seems like she doesn't like me very well."

Eutris in turn told cameras that Bill was making her feel "uncomfortable" and she felt he was trying to "mask something." Shaeeda was clearly dismayed and said it was important for her best friend and her husband to get along since she cared about them both. Bilal told Eutris her demeanor and energy were "different" and negative. Eutris said he was "defensive" and the two just couldn't see eye to eye.

"He's making me lose my appetite, to be honest," Eutris said as Shaeeda suggested they just order.

Bilal shot back, "Well, you can lose your appetite."

Eutris said she was trying to compose herself and told cameras she needed to talk to Shaeeda about Bilal's "entitled" behavior. In a preview of next week's episode, she's seen telling cameras that Shaeeda should just "forget to take her birth control pills" in reference to Shaeeda wanting a baby and Bilal wanting to wait.

"Problem solved," she said with a smirk.

ET spoke with Bilal and Sheeda in August, and they responded to viewers who said Bilal was a narcissist and manipulative.

"And it's funny, nowadays, if you have confidence in yourself or if you have ... Back in my day, you just call it swag, but now they say you're a narcissist," Bilal said.

Meanwhile, Shaeeda said Bilal has definitely improved when it comes to not being so condescending.

"I just want people to know that Bilal is a successful Black male and he's not a dictator, he's not a manipulative person," she stressed. "I will not travel all the way from Trinidad to come into a relationship that is toxic and that is harmful for myself. Especially as a yoga instructor, my mental health is very important. So, we do have differences like every common relationship. We do have little problems here and there, but I am glad it's not the type of problems [like] cheating scandals. I don't have to deal with those things that other people have to deal with."

"So, my problems, I think I'm in the position where I could handle it, and I have a husband who is looking in the mirror now and is willing to change," she continued. "I think that's a positive element that came out from this show. Sometimes when you see yourself on TV, you say, 'Oh my god, is that me? Am I that person?' So, you look in the mirror now and say, 'You know what? How can I improve myself? How can I make it better for us?' So, I'm glad that he is willing to make those things different for us so that we could have a healthier relationship."