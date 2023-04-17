'90 Day Fiancé': Oussama Calls Debbie Mentally Ill and Drops a Bombshell on Her (Exclusive)

Being with Oussama in person is not at all what Debbie expected. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Debbie and Oussama get into an intense fight when she pushes him about making plans for their future and he calls her "sick" and mentally ill. He also shocks her when he says he now wants to go to the United States with her even though she's already upended her life in Georgia to move to Morocco to be with him.

In the clip, 67-year-old Debbie says that while she and 24-year-old Oussama had "wonderful, deep" conversations when they would text, in person it's different. Oussama is clearly annoyed with her when she wants to talk about what their future plans are, like moving out of his parents' house. Debbie tells him she doesn't want to push him but she needs to make plans.

"You said that I would come here and you would love me and take care of me and you would prove it, and now it's like, 'Oh, shut up, Debbie, I don't want to, talk to the hand,'" she tells him.

Oussama says she's not patient and that he can't do everything all at once.

"Are you crazy?" he asks her. "We'll not do everything in one day. You are sick. You have like mental sickness or something."

Debbie is shocked, but Oussama says he feels "hurt inside" and angry even though that's not in his nature. Debbie tells him she's also hurt and doesn't want her kids to be right that Oussama isn't being honest with her and won't take care of her.

"I want to talk about serious things and you're like, 'You're crazy, you're mentally ill,'" she says.

But she then gets a response that's totally unexpected. Oussama tells her that their plans are that she'll bring him to the United States and he will work there and they'll start their life there. He previously told her she needed to return to the U.S. after a couple of months, which also stunned Debbie.

"We can't guarantee the future here," he says. "This is our plan. And I will, from this day, never change it. If you don't accept this, we can stop all this."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET spoke to Debbie about this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and she addressed some viewers' concerns about Oussama saying in an episode that he has a "madness" inside of him.



"Yes, he has often mentioned that he has some kind of madness and then even tells me, 'Debbie, you have madness,' and it became kind of a catchphrase, but I understood him to be kind of like the lone wolf in his community and he didn't have what we have -- avenues to explore your talents and some place to go and talk to people," she said. "They don't have therapy over there and if they did, you'd probably be run out of town for trying to get therapy, but I'm all about supporting artists and people that have been hurt and stepped on by society. ... People can be very vicious and it's like, I wanted Oussama to bloom as a person because he had been down."

