'90 Day Fiancé': Nicole Gets Anxiety About Having to Wear a Burkini For Mahmoud (Exclusive)

Nicole is attempting to compromise with her husband, Mahmoud, about dressing conservative in Egypt, but she's clearly having an inner crisis. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Nicole and Mahmoud go swimming and Nicole flashes back to when she realized what dressing modestly for Mahmoud truly meant.

Nicole says that when she and Mahmoud first went to the Red Sea shortly after getting married it was "a very profound moment." She recalls seeing tourists wear bikinis and one-piece swimsuits and she got jealous given that she could no longer do that. Instead, she had to wear a burkini -- a hooded swimsuit -- that completely covered her.

"The reality of it became very clear and very fast," she tells cameras.

"This is my new life and I'm just not used to it and I don't like it that much," she recalls feeling. "You know, I don't like to wear that."

Nicole shares that she still has a lot of anxiety about wearing a burkini but was doing it for Mahmoud. However, she stops short at wearing a hijab, which has previously been a major source of conflict for the couple. Although Mahmoud is obviously delighted when she steps out in her modest swimsuit, she says she feels "weird."

Mahmoud tells her, "I love you, you did it, honey. Thank you. You look so cute. Amazing, truly. Really, you look amazing. And thank you so much."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.