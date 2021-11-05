'90 Day Fiancé': Natalie Meets New Men in Florida After Splitting From Mike (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Natalie is getting out there again after splitting from her husband, Mike. In this exclusive clip from Friday's premiere of season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie parties on the Fourth of July in Florida.

In this clip, Natalie is clearly over Mike and heads to the beach, ready to party on the Fourth of July.

"I'm newly single," she tells cameras. "And my friend, Julia, brought me to a beach party to try to help me get out and meet new people."

"I feel like I'm kind of celebrating my Independence-ish," she adds with a big smile.

Natalie isn't shy and walks up to two men and asks to play cornhole with them. It's clear she's loving living in Florida, which is a big change from her previous rural digs.

"I've been living in Florida around four months," she says. "I choose Florida for many reasons. First of all, Florida is a very beautiful place with a Russian name, St. Petersburg. Nostalgia, and just like that. And here I am, next to the ocean, surrounded by many good-looking single men. I feel good."

