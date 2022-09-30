'90 Day Fiancé': Natalie Calls Josh a 'Piece of Sh**' for Leaving Her After They Slept Together (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Natalie's trip to Los Angeles to visit her love interest, Josh, definitely didn't go the way she wanted it to. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie loses her cool after she slept with Josh and he left to go work right after.

Josh works in the modeling industry and flew Natalie, who lives in Florida, out to Los Angeles to spend time together. The trip had its ups and downs but Natalie ended up deciding to sleep with him. She was disappointed afterwards though when she said he left her almost immediately after they had sex because he had to work. In the clip, Natalie says she hoped that the trip would bring them closer and he would talk about commitment and having kids together but none of that happened. Josh later returns to the hotel room and Natalie confronts him, though he acts bewildered at her attitude.

"Josh, I come here, you sleep with me, and after you tell me, 'Bye!'" Natalie smiles sarcastically. "I'm in a different country. I don't have work. I'm still married. I f**king do this sh** for you. And you don't even have f**king time for me. Go."

Josh says he's sorry she feels that way and says he's giving her time to cool off as he leaves the hotel room. He clearly doesn't feel bad though, telling cameras that Natalie knew before coming that he had a deadline for work.

"I think she wants me to be like this normal guy that is just like, running after her, and, you know, I'm not 15 years old -- I can't just be running after people all the time," he says. "I have things that I have to do."

At this point, Natalie is furious.

"For me, sex is serious," she yells at the cameras. "If I sleep with him, it means I consider him as the father of my kids. I would never be involved with a man, go to f**king bed if I didn't consider him as my man and father of my kids. Why would I do it to myself? He f**king uses me, piece of sh**."



90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.