'90 Day Fiancé': Mike Reveals His ADHD Diagnosis to Ximena

Mike and Ximena got closer on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but it's also getting clearer that Ximena is forcing herself to be attracted to Mike.

Ximena, who lives in Colombia and connected with Mike on a dating app, previously told him she was extremely bothered by his personal hygiene habits, like farting and burping in front of her, and also his messiness when it comes to cleaning up after himself. On Sunday's episode, she was further annoyed when he blew his nose in the back of a taxi cab and attempted to stick the tissue in the back pocket of the driver's seat.

"If we get married, I don't want a messy husband with no manners," Ximena said. "That's not the future I want."

"It's not difficult to learn to be clean," she also told him.

Mike then told Ximena he had a medical condition that affects his concentration and makes him distracted, sharing that he was diagnosed with ADHD in middle school.

"It's not that I'm doing it on purpose, it's just sometimes I get ... for example, say the clothes are on the floor, I forget that they're there and I forget to put them in the washing machine," he said. "It's almost like a learning disability, it has something to do with the brain."

He added to cameras, "A lot of the things Ximena wants me to change -- the organization, which is attributed to ADHD -- is not all my fault because it's been a struggle basically my whole life to try to find ways to work around it."

Ximena was understanding and told cameras she was actually relieved that there were reasons behind Mike's behavior. She told him she wanted to be able to help him.

"From now on, I want us to not keep secrets from each other, to be honest with each other, if we want the relationship to work," she told him. "You don't need to be scared because a relationship is two people. What happens to you affects me so we need to have trust to take this relationship very far."

Later, Mike asked Ximena's two young sons about proposing to their mom, and during an emotional moment, they told him they wanted him to be their father because he's a good person. Ximena's father, Jamir, was more hesitant when Mike asked for his blessing, given that he felt Mike and his daughter didn't know each other very well. But after assuring Jamir that he would give Ximena and her kids the best and that he wasn't like her exes -- which have included a hitman -- Jamir said he could see that Mike was a good person and gave him his blessing.

However, during a conversation with her family, Ximena admitted she had serious doubts about marrying Mike.

"He is very loving, very tender, but there are things about Mike I don't like," she said. "And if I move to the United States to be with Mike, and he doesn't change, I'm not gonna be Mike's employee. I'm not going to be his mom. So, I think a lot about these things."

Ximena said she was worried about rushing their relationship, but knew that Mike loved her. Her family told her to think about the consequences if she ended things with Mike -- including that she would have to work again since he pays her rent. Her dad also pointed out that Mike wanted to be a father to her two kids.

"Think about your kids, not just yourself," he told her bluntly.

Ximena acknowledged that her kids could get a better education and a better job in the United States.

"My plan was to always marry Mike, but after meeting him in person the last two weeks, I have a lot of doubts," she told cameras. "So if he proposes to me, I really don't know what I would say."

In a preview of next week's episode, Mike proposes in front of Ximena's entire family and she bursts into tears that don't exactly look like happy tears.